Jason Bean keeps it and gets a big gain, he then would fumble but Daniel Hishaw Jr. picks it up and runs it in for a touchdown. (0:35)

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels did not start against Texas after suffering from tightness in his back in pregame warmups.

Daniels has not been ruled out, but Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said on the ESPN broadcast between quarters that Daniels was "questionable to doubtful" to play in the game.

Senior Jason Bean started for KU, the 15th start of his KU career.

Daniels, the Big 12's preseason player of the year, also missed the season opener against Missouri State with the back issue that has lingered since fall camp.