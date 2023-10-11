Open Extended Reactions

The playing status of a handful of starters for both Alabama and Arkansas remain in doubt ahead of their matchup in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Crimson Tide standout defensive back Malachi Moore, who left last weekend's win over Texas A&M with a high ankle sprain, will be a game-time decision against Arkansas on Saturday.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Moore, a Bronko Nagurski watch list pick who has four tackles for loss and an interception this season, and starting punter James Burnip's availability will depend on "the progress they make" this week. Burnip missed the second half against Texas A&M with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said he's unsure whether four defensive starters will be available to play at No. 11 Alabama.

Linebacker Chris Paul, defensive lineman Cam Ball and defensive backs Al Walcott and Jaylon Braxton left last weekend's loss at Ole Miss with injuries.

Pittman said it's "still way too early to make a decision" about their status.

"I don't know where we'll be with those other guys," he said.

Paul ranks second on the team in tackles (37); Braxton leads the team in pass breakups (5).

Pittman said that players have to practice in order to play well.

"So we'll take that into account," he added.

But Pittman did say he "feels good" about the status of star defensive back Dwight McGlothern. The preseason All-SEC pick missed the Ole Miss game with a concussion.

He leads the team in interceptions this season (2). He also has a forced fumble.

Saban called the game against Arkansas "a huge challenge for us."

"They're very aggressive on defense," he added. "They've played really well so far this year. So we have to look forward to the things we need to improve on."