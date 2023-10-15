Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai could miss some time after leaving Saturday's 15-6 loss to visiting Iowa with an injury to his throwing hand.

Television cameras caught Mordecai tapping the top of his hand and telling the Wisconsin sideline, "I can't throw," before exiting the game late in the first half with the Badgers trailing 7-0. Coach Luke Fickell told reporters that Mordecai couldn't grip the football.

"It doesn't look good for a little while," Fickell said, adding that he's awaiting further information about Mordecai's hand.

Mordecai, a transfer from SMU, completed 12 of 20 passes for 106 yards before sustaining the injury. Braedyn Locke, a transfer from Mississippi State who did not play last season, replaced him and finished the game, passing for 122 yards with an interception.

Mordecai has started Wisconsin's first six games and has 1,127 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Badgers (4-2) visit Illinois next week.