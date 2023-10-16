Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his throwing hand against Iowa this weekend and had surgery Sunday, a source told ESPN.

Mordecai had a pin put in his hand, per a source, and he's expected to be out for the immediate future. A specific timetable on his return is unknown.

Mordecai, a senior transfer from SMU, broke his hand late in the second quarter against the Hawkeyes on Saturday and was ruled out of the game soon after. After a completed pass to Will Pauling, his right hand hit the helmet of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins.

Mordecai could be seen saying "I can't throw" on the television broadcast. He tapped his hand multiple times as he voiced that to the sideline, and he immediately left the game with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

Wisconsin lost to Iowa 15-6 to snap a three-game winning streak. It plays at Illinois this week and hosts No. 3 Ohio State the following week.

Wisconsin will start redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke moving forward, per a source. Locke, a transfer from Mississippi State, completed 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards and one interception in relief of Mordecai against Iowa. For the season, he has appeared in only two games and will make his first career start at Illinois this week.

Mordecai has been solid for Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1), which is in second place behind Iowa in the Big Ten West. He's No. 8 in the league in passing yards with 1,127 yards and has thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions. Wisconsin is No. 5 in the Big Ten with 398.5 yards per game.

The Badgers have endured injuries to two of their best players and leaders, Mordecai and star tailback Chez Mellusi, who broke his fibula and is out for the season.

Mordecai is a transfer from SMU and arrived at Wisconsin having thrown for more than 3,500 yards in both 2021 and 2022. He is in his sixth season of college after spending his first three years, from 2018 to 2020, at Oklahoma.