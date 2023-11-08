Open Extended Reactions

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was in concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from linebacker Dallas Turner in last week's 42-28 loss at Alabama, is expected to return to practice in a limited role Wednesday.

Daniels, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, worked out Wednesday morning and hit 20 mph while running, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said. Daniels will return to practice for non-contract drills and then move to full contact Thursday if things go well.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is expected to return to practice this week after being in the concussion protocol following a big hit on Saturday vs. Alabama. USA Today Sports

"He worked out this morning and it appears as though that workout went well, which is the last stage before he's cleared for non-contact practice, so we're expecting him to practice today," Kelly said. "If all things go well through practice today, then he'll be cleared for contact on Thursday."

Kelly wasn't ready to say whether Daniels or backup Garrett Nussmeier will start in Saturday's home game against Florida (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network/ESPN App) at Tiger Stadium.

Daniels was hurt early in the fourth quarter in Saturday's loss to Alabama. He briefly came back into the game, but didn't run a play and headed back to the medical tent. Turner was penalized for roughing the passer. Replay officials reviewed the hit for targeting but ruled that it wasn't and didn't eject Turner from the game. Kelly told ESPN's Paul Finebaum that he sent a video of the hit to the SEC office and believed targeting was missed.

"We sent it into the league office because we felt like it checked all the boxes," Kelly said. "Again, we want to protect the quarterback here, obviously."

Daniels passed for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and ran for 163 yards with one score against Alabama before leaving the game. Nussmeier completed 5 of 10 passes for 53 yards as his replacement.

Daniels has thrown for 2,792 yards with 27 touchdowns, while running for 684 yards with six scores this season.