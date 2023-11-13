Open Extended Reactions

Mississippi State has fired head football coach Zach Arnett.

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," said Zac Selmon, the Bulldogs Director of Athletics. "I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

Arnett became the Bulldogs' 35th head football coach on December 15, 2022, following the death of then head coach Mike Leach.

"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally," said Selmon.

Mississippi State had a 5-6 record during Arnett's tenure, including a 4-6 record this season.

MSU senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Knox has 35 years of coaching experience including 28 in the SEC.

A national search for the Bulldogs' next head football coach is underway.