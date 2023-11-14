Open Extended Reactions

Michigan has found a way to put aside distractions this season, with a 10-0 record and ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The staff extended that success and ability to bypass any distractions to the recruiting trail as well, getting a commitment from 2025 quarterback Carter Smith on Tuesday.

Smith is an ESPN Junior 300 recruit, ranked No. 209 overall in the class, and chose Michigan over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and a handful of other top programs.

He's a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida, and he is the second ESPN 300 quarterback to pick Michigan in as many classes. The Wolverines were able to get a commitment from Jadyn Davis in the 2024 class, who is ranked No. 115 overall, and now have Carter as well.

Those two commitments at the position were vitally important for the future of Michigan's offense as starter J.J. McCarthy is currently a junior and will be eligible for the NFL draft after this season. Even if he stays for another year, McCarthy's eligibility is limited and there wasn't much behind him on the roster.

Davis and Smith give the coaching staff two quality options going forward and some talent to bring a level of competition on the field. Smith is a multisport athlete, a baseball pitcher and brings a dual-threat ability to the quarterback position.

As a sophomore, Smith threw for 3,104 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 692 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His commitment gives Michigan two top-300 commitments in the 2025 class, joining Florida cornerback Chris Ewald.