The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.
Rivalry Week delivered as always, with Michigan outlasting Ohio State, Alabama stunning Auburn in the final minute and Washington surviving Washington State on a last-second field goal. Georgia ran its winning streak to 29 games, while Florida State shook off a slow start to take down Florida in its first full game without Jordan Travis.
What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.
All times Eastern
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 1
2023 record: 12-0
Week 13 result: Defeated Georgia Tech 31-23
Stat to know: The Dawgs now own the longest winning streak of any SEC team in history at 29 consecutive victories.
What's next: SEC championship, Saturday vs. Alabama, 4 p.m., CBS
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 3
2023 record: 12-0
Week 13 result: Defeated Ohio State 30-24
Stat to know: The Wolverines have now won three straight against the Buckeyes (for the first time since 1995-97) after losing 15 of the previous 16 meetings. Blake Corum ran for two scores to set the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns.
What's next: Big Ten championship, Saturday vs. Iowa, 8 p.m., Fox
No. 3 Washington Huskies
Previous ranking: 4
2023 record: 12-0
Week 13 result: Defeated Washington State 24-21
Stat to know: The Huskies have now won eight straight games by 10 points or fewer, the longest streak in the AP poll era.
What's next: Pac-12 championship, Friday vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., ABC
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
Previous ranking: 5
2023 record: 12-0
Week 13 result: Defeated Florida 24-15
Stat to know: The Seminoles have won 18 straight games, the second-longest winning streak in school history and third-longest active FBS streak.
What's next: ACC championship, Saturday vs. Louisville, 8 p.m., ABC
No. 5 Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 6
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Oregon State 31-7
Stat to know: The Ducks have scored 30 or more points in every game this season thanks to another stellar effort from quarterback Bo Nix, who completed 33 of 40 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a third score.
What's next: Pac-12 championship, Friday vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ABC
No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 2
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Lost to Michigan 30-24
Stat to know: Despite Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 118 receiving yards and one touchdown, Ryan Day fell to 1-3 against Michigan while going 55-4 (40-0 in the Big Ten) against everyone else.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 7 Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 7
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Texas Tech 57-7
Stat to know: The Longhorns won a conference game by 50 points for the first time since 2007 and now get a chance at their first Big 12 title in 13 years, the longest gap between league titles in school history.
What's next: Big 12 championship, Saturday vs. TBD, noon, ABC
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 8
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Auburn 27-24
Stat to know: Jalen Milroe's 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal gave Nick Saban's squad a fourth straight Iron Bowl win, its longest streak since it won nine in a row from 1973 to 1981.
What's next: SEC championship, Saturday vs. Georgia, 4 p.m., CBS
No. 9 Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: 10
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Defeated Arkansas 48-14
Stat to know: Cody Schrader now has the third-most single-season rushing yards in Missouri history with 1,435, behind only Tyler Badie and Devin West.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
Previous ranking: 11
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Defeated Michigan State 42-0
Stat to know: This was the third-largest shutout of a Big Ten opponent in the AP poll era (since 1936).
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 12
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Defeated Mississippi State 17-7
Stat to know: Quinshon Judkins recorded his 15th rushing touchdown of the season Thursday, becoming the first SEC player with 15 or more rushing scores in his first two years since Herschel Walker.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 13
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Defeated TCU 69-45
Stat to know: The Sooners have scored more than 65 points three times this season, the most among FBS programs.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 13 LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 14
2023 record: 9-3
Week 13 result: Defeated Texas A&M 42-30
Stat to know: Jayden Daniels threw four touchdown passes to become the fifth SEC player to be responsible for 50 touchdowns in a season -- the previous four all won the Heisman Trophy. He also finished the game with 16,056 yards of total offense in his career, only the sixth FBS player to eclipse the 16,000-yard mark.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 14 Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 16
2023 record: 9-3
Week 13 result: Defeated Arizona State 59-23
Stat to know: Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for a school-record 527 yards to go along with four touchdowns as the Wildcats scored their most points against the Sun Devils since 1946.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals
Previous ranking: 9
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Lost to Kentucky 38-31
Stat to know: The Cardinals have now lost five straight games to the Wildcats, their longest losing streak in the rivalry since Kentucky won the first seven games between the teams.
What's next: ACC championship, Saturday vs. Florida State, 8 p.m., ABC
No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 17
2023 record: 9-3
Week 13 result: Defeated Stanford 56-23
Stat to know: Audric Estimé ran for 238 yards and four scores, becoming the first Notre Dame player to run for more than 225 yards and add four scores in a game.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 17 Tulane Green Wave
Previous ranking: 18
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Defeated UTSA 29-16
Stat to know: The Green Wave reached 11 wins for the fourth time in program history as Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes, running his streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 26 games.
What's next: AAC championship, Saturday vs. SMU, 4 p.m., ABC
No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes
Previous ranking: 20
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Defeated Nebraska 13-10
Stat to know: This was the Hawkeyes' ninth win this season when scoring fewer than 27 points, breaking a tie for the most in a season over the past 40 years.
What's next: Big Ten championship, Saturday vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Fox
No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 21
2023 record: 9-3
Week 13 result: Defeated BYU 40-34 (2OT)
Stat to know: Ollie Gordon II ran for five touchdowns, tying the school's single-game record with Barry Sanders, who did it three times in 1988.
What's next: Big 12 championship, Saturday vs. Texas, Noon, ABC
No. 20 Liberty Flames
Previous ranking: 22
2023 record: 12-0
Week 13 result: Defeated UTEP 42-28
Stat to know: The Flames ran for 441 yards, their most since becoming an FBS team in 2018, as they completed the first perfect regular season in the team's 50-year history.
What's next: Conference USA championship, Friday vs. New Mexico State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
No. 21 NC State Wolfpack
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 9-3
Week 13 result: Defeated North Carolina 39-20
Stat to know: Star linebacker Peyton Wilson finished with 15 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble as the Wolfpack won their fifth game in a row.
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 21 Oregon State Beavers
Previous ranking: 15
2023 record: 8-4
Week 13 result: Lost to Oregon 31-7
Stat to know: Against the rival Ducks, the Beavers set season lows in points (7), yards (273) and time of possession (25:57).
What's next: Bowl game TBD
No. 23 Toledo Rockets
Previous ranking: 23
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Central Michigan 32-17
Stat to know: Peny Boone rushed for 186 yards and two scores in the win, giving him eight 100-yard rushing games this year, tied for the most in FBS.
What's next: MAC championship, Saturday vs. Miami (Ohio), Noon, ESPN
No. 24 James Madison Dukes
Previous ranking: 24
2023 record: 11-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Coastal Carolina 56-14
Stat to know: The Dukes' 42-point win is their largest against an FBS opponent since the FCS/FBS division split in 1978.
What's next: TBD
No. 25 SMU Mustangs
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 10-2
Week 13 result: Defeated Navy 59-14
Stat to know: QB Preston Stone threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs scored 52 first-half points en route to the win over Navy.
What's next: AAC championship, Saturday vs. Tulane, 4 p.m., ABC