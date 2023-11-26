After Alabama's comeback victory, Kirk Herbstreit believes this year's playoff race will be a fight till the end. He also breaks down the Heisman race. (2:22)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

Rivalry Week delivered as always, with Michigan outlasting Ohio State, Alabama stunning Auburn in the final minute and Washington surviving Washington State on a last-second field goal. Georgia ran its winning streak to 29 games, while Florida State shook off a slow start to take down Florida in its first full game without Jordan Travis.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 12-0

Week 13 result: Defeated Georgia Tech 31-23

Stat to know: The Dawgs now own the longest winning streak of any SEC team in history at 29 consecutive victories.

What's next: SEC championship, Saturday vs. Alabama, 4 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 12-0

Week 13 result: Defeated Ohio State 30-24

Stat to know: The Wolverines have now won three straight against the Buckeyes (for the first time since 1995-97) after losing 15 of the previous 16 meetings. Blake Corum ran for two scores to set the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns.

What's next: Big Ten championship, Saturday vs. Iowa, 8 p.m., Fox

No. 3 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 12-0

Week 13 result: Defeated Washington State 24-21

Stat to know: The Huskies have now won eight straight games by 10 points or fewer, the longest streak in the AP poll era.

What's next: Pac-12 championship, Friday vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., ABC

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles