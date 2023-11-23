Kirk Herbstreit breaks down how Michigan has had the upper hand against Ohio State in past rivalry games and how the Wolverines can continue their dominance. (1:16)

The annual game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines is always a big deal. This year, it might be one of the most anticipated games in college football history.

There are stakes. The winner clinches a spot opposite the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game. There are more stakes. With OSU ranked No. 2 and Michigan ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, this could be a playoff elimination game. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, the winner of this game has at least a 96% chance of reaching the CFP.

There's also an extra helping of animosity. Michigan has been embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal for weeks. Coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended from coaching the game, and Michigan accused OSU of sharing signals with other teams. These two didn't need more reasons to dislike each other, but here we are.

Here's the best action plus takeaways from ESPN reporters covering the game: