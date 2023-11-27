Open Extended Reactions

Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge released a statement on Monday, disputing claims about why he was fired.

Partridge was fired on Nov. 17 amid the NCAA's investigation into former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and in-person scouting. Partridge posted on X that he had no knowledge of Stalions' sign-stealing scheme and that he was fired for breach of policy regarding the investigation.

"As explained to me by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel in person on the morning of November 17, 2023, and as set forth in my termination letter of the same date, signed by Doug Gnodtke, Michigan Athletics Chief of Staff, I was terminated because of a failure 'to abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program'," the statement read.

Partridge also denied reports that he destroyed evidence related to the investigation and that he is extremely disappointed in the university's decision to end his employment.

The decision to fire Partridge came after the university decided to drop its legal battle with the Big Ten Conference and that coach Jim Harbaugh would serve the remainder of his three-game suspension rather than fight it. Harbaugh has since finished his suspension and will coach for the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday against Iowa.

A source told ESPN that information gleaned in NCAA interviews led in part to the acceptance of the Big Ten decision and Partridge's firing. The NCAA's investigation is still ongoing and has not yet reached a conclusion.