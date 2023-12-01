Open Extended Reactions

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is stepping away from his duties and will miss the team's upcoming bowl game because of health issues.

Tedford, 62, stepped down as Fresno State's coach in 2019 because of heart issues, only to return to his alma mater after the 2021 season. Linebackers coach Tim Skipper, also the team's assistant head coach, will lead Fresno State through its bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.

"The entire Fresno State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Coach Tedford and wish him a speedy recovery," athletic director Terry Tumey said in a statement.

Tedford's latest leave from the team is expected to be temporary, according to a source. Fresno State finished 8-4 after dropping its final three regular-season games.

A former Fresno State quarterback, Tedford is 126-79 overall as an FBS coach at Fresno State and Cal, with five AP Top 25 finishes. He twice earned Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors while at Cal and won Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2017, the first year of his initial stint at Fresno State.