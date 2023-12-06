Open Extended Reactions

Gunnar Gundy, an Oklahoma State quarterback and the son of coach Mike Gundy, is in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Gundy had interest from Toledo and Eastern Michigan out of high school in the 2020 class, but he chose to walk on at Oklahoma State to play for his father. He didn't see significant action until 2022, when he played in four games and completed 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He played in three games this season, completing 21 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy, the son of coach Mike Gundy, is in the transfer portal after playing in three games this season. Sarah Phipps/USA Today Sports

He has up to two years of eligibility remaining because of the extra season granted to players following the 2020 season, but it's not known if Gundy will use both years to finish out his career.