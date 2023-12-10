Open Extended Reactions

ESPN 300 athlete Aaron Butler decommitted from Colorado on Saturday, his father confirmed to ESPN.

Butler had been committed to the Buffs since May, but is now the third decommitment for coach Deion Sanders in the 2024 class since November.

He joins quarterback Danny O'Neil and offensive lineman Talan Chandler, who flipped to Missouri.

Butler is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound recruit from Calabasas, California, and is ranked as the No. 70 prospect overall in the class. He does not yet know if he will sign with a new school in the December early signing period or wait until February, according to his father.

Butler is now considering Arizona, Texas and Washington as his new top three schools and is planning to regroup with those programs to pick his new destination.

With Butler no longer committed, Colorado has eight high school commitments in the 2024 cycle. That includes five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who chose Colorado on Dec. 7, as well as ESPN 300 athlete Kamron Mikell and ESPN 300 defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain.

Sanders and his staff have been adding players in the transfer portal, as well, to fill holes on the roster, which has played a part in the small number of high school commitments. The staff got former Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson and former UConn offensive lineman Yakiri Walker to help out up front.