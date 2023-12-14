Bo Nix throws two touchdowns and runs for a score in the first half, leading the Ducks to a 31-7 win on Senior Day. (1:17)

Oregon and Oregon State will keep their football rivalry series intact for at least two years, the schools announced Thursday.

The announcement had been in the works for weeks and required the Ducks to work with other teams on their 2024 schedule to free up a nonconference slot given the rivalry will no longer be a Pac-12 game.

Oregon had been set to play Texas Tech next season, but that game has been rescheduled for 2033, with the Red Raiders instead traveling to Washington State next year.

The Oregon-Oregon State game will be played on Sept. 14, which had been the date the Ducks were set to play Boise State. Oregon's game against the Broncos has been moved to Sept. 7.

Oregon-Oregon State is the fifth-most played series in college football, with 127 matchups dating to 1894. The Ducks won the final version in the Pac-12, 31-7, on Nov. 24.

The announcement coincided with a wider release of the Mountain West's football matchups for next season, which includes six games for both Oregon State and Washington State as part of a scheduling agreement.

Oregon State will host Colorado State Rams, San Jose State and UNLV, with games at Air Force Falcons, Nevada Wolf Pack and San Diego State Aztecs. These games are in addition to the previously agreed to game against Boise State.

Washington State hosts Hawai'i, Utah State and Wyoming Cowboys, and will travel to Boise State, Fresno State and New Mexico. Washington State previously announced it will also continue its Apple Cup rivalry with Washington.