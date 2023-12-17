Trey Bensons's third touchdown extends the Seminoles' lead over the Gators. (1:12)

Florida State running back Trey Benson will enter the NFL draft and will not play in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the Seminoles, he announced Sunday.

Benson, who rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season while averaging 5.8 yards per carry, is the No. 2-rated running back by ESPN NFL draft insider Mel Kiper Jr.

"I cannot begin to express how valuable my two years here have been, especially the relationships I've made with teammates, coaches, athletic training, academic staff and the whole FSU family," Benson said in an announcement posted to X (formerly Twitter). "... I will forever carry FSU with me wherever I go."

Benson, a redshirt junior who began his collegiate career at Oregon in 2021, moved to FSU and immediately found success, rushing for 990 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He also had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return in his two seasons at FSU, giving him 25 total TDs in two seasons.

Senior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, the Seminoles' top reserve at the position, also announced Sunday he'll forego the Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

The Seminoles play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN App).