Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson announced Monday that he is transferring to in-state rival Ole Miss.

Richardson is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining and has been a large part of the Mississippi State defense the past few seasons. He was third on the team in tackles in 2022 with 85, and also had three pass breakups.

He started in all 12 games this past season and was once again third on the team in total tackles with 79. He also had one tackle for loss and seven pass breakups.

The addition gives Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding another big defensive piece in the transfer portal this offseason. The coaches have reworked the defensive roster through the portal by adding in players such as Richardson, Illinois corner Tahveon Nicholson, Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence and Indiana safety Louis Moore.

Ole Miss was also able to get Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen to transfer. Umanmielen had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season and spurned an opportunity at the NFL draft to play one last season.

In addition to the defensive players already committed, the coaches are trying to reel in Texas A&M defensive tackle transfer Walter Nolen. He's the former No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and recently took a visit to Ole Miss.