ESPN 300 safety Xavier Filsaime flipped his commitment from Florida to Texas, his father confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Filsaime is the No. 42 prospect overall and the No. 2 safety in the 2024 class, and he had been committed to Florida since April. He's a 6-foot, 185-pound prospect from McKinney, Texas, and will be signing with the Longhorns on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Filsaime recently took a visit to Texas, so the decision to change schools wasn't out of the blue, but it is a big addition to the class for coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Texas had the No. 7 class overall prior to the flip, one spot ahead of Florida. Filsaime's commitment gives Texas 13 ESPN 300 commitments in the class. He's the third top-300 defensive back recruit to commit to Texas since November, joining cornerback Kobe Black, the No. 21 prospect overall, and corner Wardell Mack, the No. 263 recruit.

Filsaime's decommitment from the Florida class leaves the Gators with 11 ESPN 300 commitments, with still more flips possible as Wednesday approaches.

Five-star quarterback commit D.J. Lagway has been targeted by other schools, including Auburn, but his father, Derek, told ESPN it is likely his son will stick with Florida.

Defensive ends L.J. McCray and Amaris Williams have both been targeted by other schools, as well, but remain committed at this point.