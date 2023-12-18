Open Extended Reactions

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Jefferson has started for the Razorbacks since his sophomore season in 2021, when he threw for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has started the last two seasons, as well, and threw for 24 touchdowns in 2022 and for 19 this past season.

He's a 6-foot-3, 247-pound quarterback, originally from Sardis, Mississippi, and was a four-star prospect out of high school in the 2019 class.

Arkansas went 4-8 this season and fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos while bringing back former head coach Bobby Petrino to fill the role left by Enos.

Despite having his name in the transfer portal, the NCAA calendar is currently in a dead period, which means Jefferson won't be able to take visits until January 12, when a contact period opens up. He will be able to have communication with coaches, however, as long as its not in-person.