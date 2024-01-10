        <
          Sports world reacts to Nick Saban's retirement

          Nick Saban retires as one of the winningest head coaches in college football history. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 10, 2024, 11:16 PM

          Nick Saban, one of the winningest head coaches in college football history, is retiring, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

          Saban won seven national titles -- six with the Alabama Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers -- the most by any college football head coach. He also won 11 SEC Championships throughout his coaching career. None of Saban's recruiting classes at Alabama played four years without winning a National Championship, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research.

          The Crimson Tide won at least 10 games for 16 consecutive seasons -- the longest streak by any program during the AP Poll era. Saban's teams reached the College Football Playoff in eight of 10 seasons.

          Saban finished his collegiate coaching career with a record of 292-71-1, including a 201-29 record while at Alabama. His 292 wins rank sixth all-time in FBS history. Saban also spent two seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, amassing a 15-17 record.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to Saban's retirement.