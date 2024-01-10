Open Extended Reactions

Nick Saban, one of the winningest head coaches in college football history, is retiring, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Saban won seven national titles -- six with the Alabama Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers -- the most by any college football head coach. He also won 11 SEC Championships throughout his coaching career. None of Saban's recruiting classes at Alabama played four years without winning a National Championship, according to ESPN Stats & Information Research.

The Crimson Tide won at least 10 games for 16 consecutive seasons -- the longest streak by any program during the AP Poll era. Saban's teams reached the College Football Playoff in eight of 10 seasons.

Saban finished his collegiate coaching career with a record of 292-71-1, including a 201-29 record while at Alabama. His 292 wins rank sixth all-time in FBS history. Saban also spent two seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, amassing a 15-17 record.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Saban's retirement.

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

Enjoy retirement Nicky my boy! Hell of a damn coaching career. Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams #RMFT pic.twitter.com/jJVGqAnoZJ — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 10, 2024

I would have been in that portal so fast after I heard Saban retiring lol — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 10, 2024

Coach Saban is the GOAT!! Thanks for believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan. Helped me become a champion on the field, but more importantly a champion in LIFE. Enjoy retirement Coach, you earned that!! Love you Coach Saban, ROLL TIDE!! 🥹🥲 pic.twitter.com/VJ5KzUcHu3 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 10, 2024

built by bama



happy retirement 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nne7nhTvEt — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) January 10, 2024

Nooooo — MWS (@MackWilSr) January 10, 2024

"You're a hell of a coach."



Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024