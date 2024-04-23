Open Extended Reactions

Colorado continues its spring shuffle as Dylan Edwards, the team's leading rusher in 2023, is set to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Edwards, ranked No. 140 in the 2023 ESPN 300 recruiting class, made an immediate impact with his versatility, recording 135 receiving yards and three touchdowns -- both single-game school records for a running back -- in a season-opening upset of TCU.

He started the first four games of the 2023 season (and six overall), finishing with 321 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

The Derby, Kansas, native committed to play for both Kansas State and Notre Dame out of high school before signing with Colorado, as Deion Sanders had coached him in a youth football program in Texas.

His decision to enter the portal comes after Colorado added running back transfer Dallan Hayden, a solid contributor for the Ohio State in 2022 before redshirting last fall. Colorado recently lost Alton McCaskill IV, an all-conference selection earlier in his career at Houston, to the portal.

Edwards recently told reporters that he expected to be used more as a pass-catcher in coordinator Pat Shurmur's offense.

Colorado concludes spring practice with its annual Black and Gold spring game on Saturday.