          Sports world reacts to Reggie Bush's Heisman reinstatement

          Woody: Reggie Bush should be celebrated as a Heisman winner (0:50)

          Damien Woody reacts to the news that the 2005 Heisman Trophy will be returned to Reggie Bush. (0:50)

          • ESPN staffApr 24, 2024, 03:48 PM

          Reggie Bush is a Heisman winner once again.

          The former USC Trojans and NFL running back, who forfeited his 2005 Heisman Trophy in 2010 after an investigation found he received improper benefits during his college career, will have his trophy reinstated by the Heisman Trust amid what it calls "enormous changes in the college football landscape."

          Since 2021, college athletes have been able to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL), which caused Bush and fellow Heisman winners Matt Leinart and Johnny Manziel to lobby for his trophy's return.

          The news sparked an outpouring of support from Leinart, Manziel and other athletes on social media.