Alabama landed its second top-20 commitment of the weekend when four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, No. 18 in the 2025 ESPN 300, gave his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon.

Haywood's commitment arrived less than 24 hours after four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (No. 19 in ESPN 300) announced his commitment Saturday. The pair of pledges represent the latest boosts in Kalen DeBoer's construction of one of the top recruiting classes in the nation in the 2025 cycle.

With Haywood's pledge, the Crimson Tide now have 17 ESPN 300 pledges in 2025, including nine of the top 100. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound blocker is the program's 14th commitment since June 1, and Haywood stands as the highest-rated prospect in the nation's second-ranked class in ESPN's most recent team rankings for this cycle.

Haywood emerged as a standout offensive line prospect at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, where he also competes in shot put and discus. The fifth-ranked offensive tackle in 2025, Haywood gave his pledge to Alabama following spring visits to the Crimson Tide, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida State.

Haywood now headlines an offensive class headed to Tuscaloosa that includes Cunningham, the third-ranked wide receiver in the nation, and dual-threat quarterback Keelon Russell (No. 32 in the ESPN 300). As DeBoer builds his offensive line at Alabama, Haywood will be the face of an initial recruiting class alongside offensive tackles Micah Debose (No. 10 OT), Jackson Lloyd (No. 26) and Mal Walrep (No. 41).