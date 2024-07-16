Troy wide receiver Chris Lewis will not play for the Trojans this season in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, treatment and surgery, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel. He will enroll in school and work as a student assistant coach.

In March, Lewis opened up about his cancer diagnosis, saying he learned about a mass in his left knee through an MRI after Troy's win in the Sun Belt title game. He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, and the mass behind his knee was diagnosed as an aggressive malignant bone tumor in his left femur.

"I was just lost," Lewis told ESPN. "How did that happen? I was lost for words. It was a lot of questions."

Lewis had surgery to remove the tumor from his femur earlier this spring following a 10-week chemotherapy treatment.

Lewis had 735 receiving yards last year and was one of the nation's leaders in touchdown catches with 10. He is a Kentucky transfer who earned third-team All-Sun Belt last season.