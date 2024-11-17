Jadan Baugh sprints past the LSU defense and gives Florida a 27-16 lead in the final minutes vs. LSU. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

DJ Lagway threw for a touchdown and set up another with a long completion in his return from a strained left hamstring as Florida upset No. 22 LSU 27-16 on Saturday to give the Gators their first series victory since 2018.

Jadan Baugh's 55-yard scoring scamper with 3:48 remaining essentially sealed it and put the Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) on the verge of becoming bowl eligible. Florida had dropped eight in a row against ranked opponents and was 1-10 under coach Billy Napier in rivalry games.

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier suggested all week that fans should rush the field named after him if the Gators win. But it didn't happen.

Florida's defense, though, deserved to be celebrated. The unit sacked Garrett Nussmeier seven times -- one more than LSU (6-4, 3-3) had allowed in its first nine games combined.

Lagway provided the big plays on offense for Florida. After sitting out most of the past two losses with the injury, he connected with Elijhah Badger for a 23-yard score in the first quarter. Lagway never scrambled but was mobile enough to create extra time by moving around the pocket.

He completed 13 of 26 passes for 226 yards. Badger caught six for 131 yards.

"Elite play," Florida coach Billy Napier said of Lagway. "God blessed that young man."

The game started to turn in Florida's favor when T.J. Searcy sacked Nussmeier late in the third quarter. Nussmeier fumbled, and one of his linemen scooped it out of the air then fumbled again. Caleb Banks recovered in what was one of several huge plays for the defensive tackle.

The Gators went backward from there despite the solid field position and ended up punting. But Jeremy Crawshaw pinned the Tigers inside the 10-yard line.

Florida then forced a punt and started another drive in LSU territory. This time, Lagway found Badger for a 36-yard gain that set up Ja'Kobi Jackson's 1-yard scoring run.

LSU dominated time of possession in the first half and doubled up Florida in plays. But Nussmeier struggled to find time in the second half. He completed 27 of 47 passes for 260 yards with a touchdown and the fumble, and the Gators' defense frustrated him in bouncing back from a subpar effort the week before in a blowout loss at Texas.

"Last week was unacceptable, and they took ownership of that," Napier said of his defense. "There was no moping around."

Losing three in a row -- to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida -- makes it impossible for LSU coach Brian Kelly to continue his streak of 10-win seasons, which will end at seven. Kelly won double-digit games in each of his last five seasons at Notre Dame and extended the streak with consecutive 10-win campaigns in Baton Rouge.

"This is a simple exercise of do you want to fight or not?" Kelly said after the loss. "Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we're not playing well and we're struggling right now? ... There's a rough spot here that we have to fight through, and we have to do it together."

As Napier left the field following handshakes and postgame interviews, he was cheered by the fans hovering at the team's tunnel.

"You've got to be a tough guy, and you got to be up for the challenge," Napier said. "This group has proven they're up for that. It's harder than ever in my opinion. These guys could have pointed fingers and splintered a long time ago. That's what I'm most proud of."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.