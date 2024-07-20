Open Extended Reactions

Coach Mario Cristobal landed Miami's second-highest rated commitment of the 2025 cycle Saturday when former LSU commit Jaboree Antoine, No. 54 in the ESPN 300, gave his pledge to the Hurricanes.

The four-star cornerback from New Iberia, Louisiana, initially committed to LSU on Jan. 27, then pulled his pledge from the Tigers and reopened his commitment on June 23 following visits to Miami and Florida State.

Less than a month later, Antoine joins the Hurricanes as the top defender and the second-ranked prospect in the program's 2025 class, trailing only five-star offensive guard S.J. Alofaituli, who committed to Miami earlier this month.

Antoine's pledge comes as Cristobal's 15th addition in the 2025 class since June 1, including six from within the ESPN 300. The No. 2 prospect in the state of Louisiana this cycle, Antoine stands alongside Alofaituli and four-star safety Hylton Stubbs as one of three top-100 prospects currently bound for Miami in a 2025 class that ranks 10th in ESPN's latest team rankings.

A collarbone injury kept Antoine from all but five games of his junior season at Westgate High School last fall. Then in January, Antoine committed to LSU over finalists Texas and Tennessee, landing with the Tigers as one of the cornerstones in Brian Kelly's 2025 class.

Antoine's pledge lasted until late June, and LSU, Miami and Florida State remained in the mix in recent weeks before he narrowed down to the Tigers and Hurricanes earlier this week. Now pledged to the Hurricanes, Antoine headlines a defensive class that includes Stubbs, inside linebackers Elijah Melendez (No. 4 ILB) and Gavin Nix (No. 5 ILB), defensive end Herbert Scroggins (No. 27 DE) and cornerback Chris Ewald (No. 29 CB), among others.

Antoine's commitment brings Cristobal's tally to 10 ESPN 300 pledges in one of college football's fastest rising classes in 2025. With the nation's seventh-ranked cornerback in the fold, Miami moves forward positioned to continue climbing as the Hurricanes chase a third straight top 10 class.