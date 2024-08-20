Open Extended Reactions

Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure, who led the team in sacks and tackles for loss last fall, will miss the 2024 season with a torn ACL.

Toure was a team captain in 2023 and finished second on the team with 93 tackles, while leading Rutgers with 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He had been set to lead an experienced defense that returns eight starters.

Toure will undergo surgery, coach Greg Schiano said following Tuesday's practice.

"It's sad, he put so much work into getting ready for the year, but that's the game of football, unfortunately," Schiano said. "There's things like that that happen. As a family, we've surrounded him, we're supporting him, we'll get him through the rehab and we'll get him back and get him reaching his goals and aspirations."

The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Toure also missed the 2022 season with an ACL tear. He has recorded 4.5 sacks in all three full seasons he has played for the Scarlet Knights, and has 22.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions in his career. Toure redshirted in 2019.

Schiano noted that Rutgers boasts strong depth at linebacker, and could turn to players like sophomores Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker in Toure's absence.