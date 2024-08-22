Open Extended Reactions

Pete Carroll said earlier this week that part of his life after being coach of the Seattle Seahawks will include teaching a class at USC this spring.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday he'd welcome any assistance Carroll can give his football program while in Los Angeles, too.

"I'd love to have him. He's great," Riley told reporters. "Coach has been great to me. We've had a chance to catch up pretty often, check in with each other. He's been a great resource and a great person to be able to pick his brain. He's been very good to me. I'm excited he's going to be here more, and we'd be crazy not to take advantage of having him around. Whether it's an official role or not, he's made it very clear that we've got a good open line of communication."

Carroll coached USC from 2001 to 2009, with his teams going 97-19 and winning two national championships. In 2010, he left the Trojans for Seattle, where he remained head coach until January, when team owner Jody Allen announced that he was transitioning into an advisory role with the organization. A source told ESPN that Carroll has only nominally been an adviser to the Seahawks, and he told Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM on Tuesday that he has been keeping his distance from the team.

Carroll, 72, also discussed with the radio station his future plans, saying he will advise "some other clubs," without specifying which ones, as well as venturing into the classroom at USC.

The school confirmed Wednesday that Carroll would be joining its teaching staff, saying it's "excited to welcome Pete Carroll home to USC in a new capacity in which he can, as a legendary coach and leader, share his knowledge and experience with our students."

Riley, who is entering his third season with the Trojans, said he values his relationship with Carroll.

"It's one that I appreciate and respect very much and will always never hesitate to pick up the phone and call him and reach out to him because of obviously how successful he was as a coach," Riley said. "He's got a great knowledge of this place. I've been appreciative of his help and his friendship and will be glad to have him around a lot more."

USC, ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll, opens its season Sept. 1 against No. 13 LSU. It plays its first official Big Ten game against No. 9 Michigan on Sept. 21.