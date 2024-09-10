Auburn QB Payton Thorne explained on "The Next Round" that bettors have asked him for money via Venmo after losses. (1:16)

Auburn senior quarterback Payton Thorne on Tuesday said criticism after losses, such as Saturday's defeat to California, has included requests for money from bettors.

Thorne, appearing on "The Next Round," said bettors have messaged him on Venmo, asking for money.

"They're definitely not sending cash," Thorne, who had four passes intercepted in the 21-14 loss to Cal on Saturday, said with a chuckle. "It's funny. When they lose money, they want their money back. But when they win money on a parlay, no one's ever sent me any of the money."

Thorne made light of the requests for money during his appearance, but the issue is something that the NCAA is monitoring and trying to combat.

Results from a study by Signify, an artificial intelligence company and NCAA partner, found that 1-in-3 high-profile college athletes receive messages from individuals with a "betting interest."

At the request of the NCAA, Maryland, Louisiana, Ohio and Vermont are among the states that have banned sportsbooks from offering prop bets on college players.

Professional athletes also have had similar experiences.

PGA golfer Max Homa said bettors tracked down his Venmo account and requested money from him multiple times per week.

"That gets old," Homa told The Washington Post.