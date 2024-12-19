The unpredictable rollercoaster of college football's postseason continues as we enter the second week of bowl season.

For bettors, this time of year presents a unique challenge -- a puzzle that's both exciting and infuriating to try to solve. Coaching changes, transfer portal exoduses and player opt-outs for the NFL draft have turned rosters into revolving doors. What a team looks like today may bear little resemblance to the one that takes the field on game day. That means discrepancies are inevitable, and predictions made early are subject to rapid change.

The biggest rule of thumb? Go light with your bets. Bowl games are notoriously tricky to handicap because information is constantly shifting. A key player opting out, a surprise portal move or a team's lack of motivation can flip a game on its head. Be nimble, stay updated and don't get caught overcommitting to a game that could turn on a dime.

Still, predictions have to be made, and these are the best reads I've come up with heading into the second week of bowl season. These predictions account for what we know now, but as always, keep an eye on the news because by kickoff, everything could change.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA (-9, 55.5)

Monday, 11 a.m. ET on ESPN

UTSA opened as a 7-point favorite, with the game total at 58. I agree with the spread move and see value in the total dropping. Coastal Carolina finds itself in a tailspin. Both Noah Kim and Ethan Vasko, their top quarterback options, have entered the transfer portal, leaving the Chanticleers' offense scrambling for answers. All signs point to redshirt freshman Tad Hudson taking over under center -- a tough ask for someone yet to take a collegiate snap. Without a proven leader at quarterback, Coastal Carolina's offensive rhythm is at serious risk of stalling.