Home teams highly favored in CFP first round

Open Extended Reactions

The teams hosting College Football Playoff games will carry lofty betting expectations with them, as all four higher-seeded home teams opened as touchdown or greater favorites for the first round of the inaugural 12-team CFP, according to ESPN BET odds.

Texas opened as the largest favorite of the round, giving 10.5 points to Clemson, which sneaked into the field by virtue of its ACC championship win over SMU on a last-second field goal. The Mustangs opened as 8.5-point underdogs for their road contest at Penn State but quickly moved down to +7.5.

Odds to win national championship ESPN BET odds as of Sunday afternoon. Team Odds Georgia +350 Oregon +350 Texas +350 Ohio State +475 Penn State +650 Notre Dame +1200 Tennessee +2500 Indiana +4000 Arizona State +5000 Clemson +5000 SMU +5000 Boise State +6000

SMU was given the nod for the CFP over Alabama, which was an odds-on favorite to make the CFP after a large odds shift Monday. However, Clemson's conference title bumped the Crimson Tide from the field, and SMU became a near-lock to make it as Sunday morning progressed (-1200 just before 11 a.m. ET).

Notre Dame opened as an 8.5-point favorite for its in-state matchup against Indiana. The 8- vs. 9-seed game, Tennessee at Ohio State, opened as the tightest betting matchup, with the Buckeyes showing as a 7-point favorite over the Volunteers.