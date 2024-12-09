Betting odds and lines for 2024 college football bowl games

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football bowl season has finally arrived. With the first-round matchups for the first 12-team College Football Playoff, bettors and fans will get to dive into 36 bowl games across the next month plus including the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will host quarterfinal matchups for the playoff on New Year's Day.

Here are the betting lines and totals for all the games of the 2024 Bowl season.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. All times ET. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

South Alabama -10 vs. Western Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m., ESPN

Records: South Alabama 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Western Michigan 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: South Alabama -10.5, O/U 60.5

Money line: South Alabama (-380); Western Michigan (+290)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection South Alabama by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

No. 25 Memphis -1.5 vs. West Virginia

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Memphis 10-2, 1-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; West Virginia 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: West Virginia -3.5, O/U 58.5

Money line: Memphis (-130); West Virginia (+110)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Memphis by 0.9 points, 53% probability to win game

Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison -7

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Western Kentucky 8-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; James Madison 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: James Madison -4.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Western Kentucky (+195); James Madison (-230)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection James Madison by 8.5 points, 73% probability to win game

Art of Sport LA Bowl

California -3 vs. No. 24 UNLV

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9 p.m., ESPN

Records: California 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; UNLV 10-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: California -1.5, O/U 51.5

Money line: California (-145); UNLV (+125)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection UNLV by 1.6 points, 55% probability to win game

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern -5.5 vs. Sam Houston

Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Records: Georgia Southern 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Sam Houston 9-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Georgia Southern -4, O/U 46.5

Money line: Georgia Southern (-200); Sam Houston (+170)

Over/Under: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Georgia Southern by 3.7 points, 60% probability to win game

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Ohio -2 vs. Jacksonville State

Friday, Dec. 20, Noon, ESPN

Records: Ohio 10-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; Jacksonville State 9-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Ohio -1.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Ohio (-130); Jacksonville State (+110)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Jacksonville State by 0.4 points, 51% probability to win game

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Tulane vs. Florida -12

Friday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Tulane 9-4, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Florida 7-5, 2-4 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Florida -9.5, O/U 49.5

Money line: Tulane (+380); Florida (-550)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Florida by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA -6.5

Monday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m., ESPN

Records: Coastal Carolina 6-6, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; UTSA 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: UTSA -6.5, O/U 57.5

Money line: Coastal Carolina (+200); UTSA (-240)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -120, U EVEN)

FPI Projection Coastal Carolina by 1 points, 53% probability to win game

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Northern Illinois -2.5 vs. Fresno State

Monday, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Northern Illinois 7-5, 1-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; Fresno State 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Northern Illinois -2, O/U 40.5

Money line: Northern Illinois (-130); Fresno State (+110)

Over/Under: 42.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Fresno State by 2 points, 56% probability to win game

Hawaiʻi Bowl

South Florida vs. San José State -2.5

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m., ESPN

Records: South Florida 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; San José State 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: San José State -2.5, O/U 62.5

Money line: South Florida (+115); San José State (-135)

Over/Under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection South Florida by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Pittsburgh -9 vs. Toledo

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m., ESPN

Records: Pittsburgh 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Toledo 7-5, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Pittsburgh -9, O/U 51.5

Money line: Pittsburgh (-360); Toledo (+280)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 7.4 points, 70% probability to win game

Rate Bowl

Rutgers vs. Kansas State -7.5

Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Rutgers 7-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Kansas State 8-4, 2-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Kansas State -6.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Rutgers (+250); Kansas State (-300)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 7.3 points, 70% probability to win game

68 Ventures Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green -6.5

Thursday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., ESPN

Records: Arkansas State 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Bowling Green 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Bowling Green -7.5, O/U 49.5

Money line: Arkansas State (+210); Bowling Green (-250)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Bowling Green by 6.7 points, 68% probability to win game

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Oklahoma -6.5 vs. Navy

Friday, Dec. 27, Noon, ESPN

Records: Oklahoma 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Navy 8-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Oklahoma -9, O/U 41.5

Money line: Oklahoma (-290); Navy (+220)

Over/Under: 40.5 (O -105, U -105)

FPI Projection Oklahoma by 10.8 points, 77% probability to win game

Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Tech -2.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Friday, Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Georgia Tech 7-5, 2-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Vanderbilt 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Georgia Tech -2.5, O/U 54.5

Money line: Georgia Tech (-130); Vanderbilt (+110)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Georgia Tech by 0.7 points, 52% probability to win game

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas -2.5

Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m., ESPN

Records: Texas Tech 8-4, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Arkansas 6-6, 1-6 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Arkansas -2.5, O/U 59.5

Money line: Texas Tech (+115); Arkansas (-135)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Arkansas by 2.2 points, 56% probability to win game

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

No. 21 Syracuse -6.5 vs. Washington State

Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., FOX

Records: Syracuse 9-3, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Washington State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Syracuse -4.5, O/U 61.5

Money line: Syracuse (-230); Washington State (+195)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -120, U EVEN)

FPI Projection Syracuse by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Texas A&M -2.5 vs. USC

Friday, Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Texas A&M 8-4, 2-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; USC 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Texas A&M -1, O/U 50.5

Money line: Texas A&M (-140); USC (+120)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection USC by 0.3 points, 51% probability to win game

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. North Carolina -4

Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN

Records: UConn 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; North Carolina 6-6, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: UConn -6, O/U 56.5

Money line: UConn (+160); North Carolina (-190)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection North Carolina by 4.3 points, 62% probability to win game

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College vs. Nebraska -4

Saturday, Dec. 28, Noon, ABC

Records: Boston College 7-5, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Nebraska 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Nebraska -3.5, O/U 45.5

Money line: Boston College (+155); Nebraska (-185)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Boston College by 0.1 points, 50% probability to win game

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana vs. TCU -10

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Records: Louisiana 10-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; TCU 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: TCU -9.5, O/U 61.5

Money line: Louisiana (+290); TCU (-380)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection TCU by 7.1 points, 69% probability to win game

Pop-Tarts Bowl

No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Miami -1

Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Records: Iowa State 10-3, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Miami 10-2, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Iowa State (+EVEN); Miami (-120)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Miami by 6.9 points, 69% probability to win game

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (OH) -1.5 vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

Records: Miami (OH) 8-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Colorado State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Miami (OH) -2.5, O/U 42.5

Money line: Miami (OH) (-125); Colorado State (+105)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Miami (OH) by 2.7 points, 58% probability to win game

Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina vs. NC State -5

Saturday, Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Records: East Carolina 7-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; NC State 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: NC State -5, O/U 59.5

Money line: East Carolina (+170); NC State (-200)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection NC State by 5.2 points, 65% probability to win game

Valero Alamo Bowl

No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado -2

Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Records: BYU 10-2, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Colorado 9-3, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Pick'em, O/U 53.5

Money line: BYU (+115); Colorado (-135)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Colorado by 3 points, 58% probability to win game

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Marshall vs. No. 22 Army -6.5

Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Records: Marshall 10-3, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Army 11-1, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Army -2.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: Marshall (+240); Army (-270)

Over/Under: 40.5 (O -110, U -115)

FPI Projection Army by 1.4 points, 54% probability to win game

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri -3

Monday, Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Iowa 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Missouri 9-3, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Missouri -1.5, O/U 41.5

Money line: Iowa (+120); Missouri (-140)

Over/Under: 41.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection Missouri by 1 points, 53% probability to win game

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 11 Alabama -11.5 vs. Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 31, Noon, ESPN

Records: Alabama 9-3, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Michigan 7-5, 2-4 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 42.5

Money line: Alabama (-550); Michigan (+380)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Alabama by 12.6 points, 81% probability to win game

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Louisville -4.5 vs. Washington

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Records: Louisville 8-4, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Washington 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Louisville -4.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Louisville (-200); Washington (+170)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Louisville by 9.7 points, 75% probability to win game

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

No. 15 South Carolina -10 vs. No. 20 Illinois

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., ABC

Records: South Carolina 9-3, 4-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Illinois 9-3, 3-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: South Carolina -10.5, O/U 47.5

Money line: South Carolina (-550); Illinois (+380)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection South Carolina by 8.5 points, 73% probability to win game

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Baylor vs. LSU -2

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Baylor 8-4, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; LSU 8-4, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Pick'em, O/U 60.5

Money line: Baylor (+105); LSU (-125)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection LSU by 3.4 points, 60% probability to win game

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss -11.5

Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Duke 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Ole Miss 9-3, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Ole Miss -12, O/U 54.5

Money line: Duke (+360); Ole Miss (-500)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 13.9 points, 83% probability to win game

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

North Texas vs. Texas State -7.5

Friday, Jan. 3, 4 p.m., ESPN

Records: North Texas 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Texas State 7-5, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Texas State -9, O/U 67.5

Money line: North Texas (+260); Texas State (-320)

Over/Under: 68.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Texas State by 7.6 points, 70% probability to win game

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Minnesota -4.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Records: Minnesota 7-5, 2-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Virginia Tech 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Minnesota -4.5, O/U 42.5

Money line: Minnesota (-170); Virginia Tech (+145)

Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Virginia Tech by 0.5 points, 52% probability to win game

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Liberty -2

Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Records: Buffalo 8-4, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Liberty 8-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams

Opening Line: Liberty -2, O/U 51.5

Money line: Buffalo (+110); Liberty (-130)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Liberty by 3.1 points, 59% probability to win game