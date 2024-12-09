Betting odds and lines for 2024 college football bowl games

The 2024 college football bowl season has finally arrived. With the first-round matchups for the first 12-team College Football Playoff, bettors and fans will get to dive into 36 bowl games across the next month plus including the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will host quarterfinal matchups for the playoff on New Year's Day.
Here are the betting lines and totals for all the games of the 2024 Bowl season.
All odds are accurate as of time stamp. All times ET. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama -10 vs. Western Michigan
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m., ESPN
Records: South Alabama 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Western Michigan 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: South Alabama -10.5, O/U 60.5
Money line: South Alabama (-380); Western Michigan (+290)
Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection South Alabama by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
No. 25 Memphis -1.5 vs. West Virginia
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Memphis 10-2, 1-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; West Virginia 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: West Virginia -3.5, O/U 58.5
Money line: Memphis (-130); West Virginia (+110)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Memphis by 0.9 points, 53% probability to win game
Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison -7
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Western Kentucky 8-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; James Madison 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: James Madison -4.5, O/U 53.5
Money line: Western Kentucky (+195); James Madison (-230)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U 105)
FPI Projection James Madison by 8.5 points, 73% probability to win game
Art of Sport LA Bowl
California -3 vs. No. 24 UNLV
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9 p.m., ESPN
Records: California 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; UNLV 10-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: California -1.5, O/U 51.5
Money line: California (-145); UNLV (+125)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection UNLV by 1.6 points, 55% probability to win game
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern -5.5 vs. Sam Houston
Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Records: Georgia Southern 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Sam Houston 9-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Georgia Southern -4, O/U 46.5
Money line: Georgia Southern (-200); Sam Houston (+170)
Over/Under: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Georgia Southern by 3.7 points, 60% probability to win game
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Ohio -2 vs. Jacksonville State
Friday, Dec. 20, Noon, ESPN
Records: Ohio 10-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; Jacksonville State 9-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Ohio -1.5, O/U 53.5
Money line: Ohio (-130); Jacksonville State (+110)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Jacksonville State by 0.4 points, 51% probability to win game
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Tulane vs. Florida -12
Friday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Tulane 9-4, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Florida 7-5, 2-4 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Florida -9.5, O/U 49.5
Money line: Tulane (+380); Florida (-550)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Florida by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA -6.5
Monday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m., ESPN
Records: Coastal Carolina 6-6, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; UTSA 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: UTSA -6.5, O/U 57.5
Money line: Coastal Carolina (+200); UTSA (-240)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -120, U EVEN)
FPI Projection Coastal Carolina by 1 points, 53% probability to win game
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois -2.5 vs. Fresno State
Monday, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Northern Illinois 7-5, 1-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; Fresno State 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Northern Illinois -2, O/U 40.5
Money line: Northern Illinois (-130); Fresno State (+110)
Over/Under: 42.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Fresno State by 2 points, 56% probability to win game
Hawaiʻi Bowl
South Florida vs. San José State -2.5
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m., ESPN
Records: South Florida 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; San José State 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: San José State -2.5, O/U 62.5
Money line: South Florida (+115); San José State (-135)
Over/Under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection South Florida by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh -9 vs. Toledo
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m., ESPN
Records: Pittsburgh 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Toledo 7-5, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Pittsburgh -9, O/U 51.5
Money line: Pittsburgh (-360); Toledo (+280)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 7.4 points, 70% probability to win game
Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State -7.5
Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Rutgers 7-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Kansas State 8-4, 2-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Kansas State -6.5, O/U 50.5
Money line: Rutgers (+250); Kansas State (-300)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Kansas State by 7.3 points, 70% probability to win game
68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green -6.5
Thursday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., ESPN
Records: Arkansas State 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Bowling Green 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Bowling Green -7.5, O/U 49.5
Money line: Arkansas State (+210); Bowling Green (-250)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Bowling Green by 6.7 points, 68% probability to win game
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Oklahoma -6.5 vs. Navy
Friday, Dec. 27, Noon, ESPN
Records: Oklahoma 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Navy 8-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Oklahoma -9, O/U 41.5
Money line: Oklahoma (-290); Navy (+220)
Over/Under: 40.5 (O -105, U -105)
FPI Projection Oklahoma by 10.8 points, 77% probability to win game
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech -2.5 vs. Vanderbilt
Friday, Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Georgia Tech 7-5, 2-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Vanderbilt 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Georgia Tech -2.5, O/U 54.5
Money line: Georgia Tech (-130); Vanderbilt (+110)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Georgia Tech by 0.7 points, 52% probability to win game
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas -2.5
Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m., ESPN
Records: Texas Tech 8-4, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Arkansas 6-6, 1-6 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Arkansas -2.5, O/U 59.5
Money line: Texas Tech (+115); Arkansas (-135)
Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Arkansas by 2.2 points, 56% probability to win game
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
No. 21 Syracuse -6.5 vs. Washington State
Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., FOX
Records: Syracuse 9-3, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Washington State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Syracuse -4.5, O/U 61.5
Money line: Syracuse (-230); Washington State (+195)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -120, U EVEN)
FPI Projection Syracuse by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M -2.5 vs. USC
Friday, Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Texas A&M 8-4, 2-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; USC 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Texas A&M -1, O/U 50.5
Money line: Texas A&M (-140); USC (+120)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection USC by 0.3 points, 51% probability to win game
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
UConn vs. North Carolina -4
Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN
Records: UConn 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; North Carolina 6-6, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: UConn -6, O/U 56.5
Money line: UConn (+160); North Carolina (-190)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O EVEN, U -120)
FPI Projection North Carolina by 4.3 points, 62% probability to win game
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Boston College vs. Nebraska -4
Saturday, Dec. 28, Noon, ABC
Records: Boston College 7-5, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Nebraska 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Nebraska -3.5, O/U 45.5
Money line: Boston College (+155); Nebraska (-185)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Boston College by 0.1 points, 50% probability to win game
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
Louisiana vs. TCU -10
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Records: Louisiana 10-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; TCU 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: TCU -9.5, O/U 61.5
Money line: Louisiana (+290); TCU (-380)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection TCU by 7.1 points, 69% probability to win game
Pop-Tarts Bowl
No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Miami -1
Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Records: Iowa State 10-3, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Miami 10-2, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 52.5
Money line: Iowa State (+EVEN); Miami (-120)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Miami by 6.9 points, 69% probability to win game
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (OH) -1.5 vs. Colorado State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m., The CW Network
Records: Miami (OH) 8-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Colorado State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Miami (OH) -2.5, O/U 42.5
Money line: Miami (OH) (-125); Colorado State (+105)
Over/Under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Miami (OH) by 2.7 points, 58% probability to win game
Go Bowling Military Bowl
East Carolina vs. NC State -5
Saturday, Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Records: East Carolina 7-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; NC State 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: NC State -5, O/U 59.5
Money line: East Carolina (+170); NC State (-200)
Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection NC State by 5.2 points, 65% probability to win game
Valero Alamo Bowl
No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado -2
Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Records: BYU 10-2, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Colorado 9-3, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Pick'em, O/U 53.5
Money line: BYU (+115); Colorado (-135)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Colorado by 3 points, 58% probability to win game
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Marshall vs. No. 22 Army -6.5
Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Records: Marshall 10-3, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Army 11-1, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Army -2.5, O/U 48.5
Money line: Marshall (+240); Army (-270)
Over/Under: 40.5 (O -110, U -115)
FPI Projection Army by 1.4 points, 54% probability to win game
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri -3
Monday, Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Iowa 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Missouri 9-3, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Missouri -1.5, O/U 41.5
Money line: Iowa (+120); Missouri (-140)
Over/Under: 41.5 (O EVEN, U -120)
FPI Projection Missouri by 1 points, 53% probability to win game
ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 11 Alabama -11.5 vs. Michigan
Tuesday, Dec. 31, Noon, ESPN
Records: Alabama 9-3, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Michigan 7-5, 2-4 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 42.5
Money line: Alabama (-550); Michigan (+380)
Over/Under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Alabama by 12.6 points, 81% probability to win game
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Louisville -4.5 vs. Washington
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Records: Louisville 8-4, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Washington 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Louisville -4.5, O/U 50.5
Money line: Louisville (-200); Washington (+170)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Louisville by 9.7 points, 75% probability to win game
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
No. 15 South Carolina -10 vs. No. 20 Illinois
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., ABC
Records: South Carolina 9-3, 4-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Illinois 9-3, 3-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: South Carolina -10.5, O/U 47.5
Money line: South Carolina (-550); Illinois (+380)
Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection South Carolina by 8.5 points, 73% probability to win game
Kinder's Texas Bowl
Baylor vs. LSU -2
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Baylor 8-4, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; LSU 8-4, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Pick'em, O/U 60.5
Money line: Baylor (+105); LSU (-125)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection LSU by 3.4 points, 60% probability to win game
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss -11.5
Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Duke 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Ole Miss 9-3, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Ole Miss -12, O/U 54.5
Money line: Duke (+360); Ole Miss (-500)
Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Ole Miss by 13.9 points, 83% probability to win game
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State -7.5
Friday, Jan. 3, 4 p.m., ESPN
Records: North Texas 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Texas State 7-5, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Texas State -9, O/U 67.5
Money line: North Texas (+260); Texas State (-320)
Over/Under: 68.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Texas State by 7.6 points, 70% probability to win game
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Minnesota -4.5 vs. Virginia Tech
Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: Minnesota 7-5, 2-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Virginia Tech 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Minnesota -4.5, O/U 42.5
Money line: Minnesota (-170); Virginia Tech (+145)
Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Virginia Tech by 0.5 points, 52% probability to win game
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty -2
Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Records: Buffalo 8-4, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Liberty 8-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
Opening Line: Liberty -2, O/U 51.5
Money line: Buffalo (+110); Liberty (-130)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Liberty by 3.1 points, 59% probability to win game