          Betting odds and lines for 2024 college football bowl games

          Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 9, 2024, 06:30 PM

          The 2024 college football bowl season has finally arrived. With the first-round matchups for the first 12-team College Football Playoff, bettors and fans will get to dive into 36 bowl games across the next month plus including the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl, which will host quarterfinal matchups for the playoff on New Year's Day.

          Here are the betting lines and totals for all the games of the 2024 Bowl season.

          All odds are accurate as of time stamp. All times ET. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

          South Alabama -10 vs. Western Michigan
          Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m., ESPN

          Records: South Alabama 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Western Michigan 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: South Alabama -10.5, O/U 60.5
          Money line: South Alabama (-380); Western Michigan (+290)
          Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection South Alabama by 9.8 points, 75% probability to win game

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

          No. 25 Memphis -1.5 vs. West Virginia
          Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Memphis 10-2, 1-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; West Virginia 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: West Virginia -3.5, O/U 58.5
          Money line: Memphis (-130); West Virginia (+110)
          Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Memphis by 0.9 points, 53% probability to win game

          Boca Raton Bowl

          Western Kentucky vs. James Madison -7
          Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Western Kentucky 8-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; James Madison 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: James Madison -4.5, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Western Kentucky (+195); James Madison (-230)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U 105)

          FPI Projection James Madison by 8.5 points, 73% probability to win game

          Art of Sport LA Bowl

          California -3 vs. No. 24 UNLV
          Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9 p.m., ESPN

          Records: California 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; UNLV 10-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: California -1.5, O/U 51.5
          Money line: California (-145); UNLV (+125)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection UNLV by 1.6 points, 55% probability to win game

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

          Georgia Southern -5.5 vs. Sam Houston
          Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          Records: Georgia Southern 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Sam Houston 9-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Georgia Southern -4, O/U 46.5
          Money line: Georgia Southern (-200); Sam Houston (+170)
          Over/Under: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Georgia Southern by 3.7 points, 60% probability to win game

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl

          Ohio -2 vs. Jacksonville State
          Friday, Dec. 20, Noon, ESPN

          Records: Ohio 10-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; Jacksonville State 9-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Ohio -1.5, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Ohio (-130); Jacksonville State (+110)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Jacksonville State by 0.4 points, 51% probability to win game

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

          Tulane vs. Florida -12
          Friday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Tulane 9-4, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Florida 7-5, 2-4 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Florida -9.5, O/U 49.5
          Money line: Tulane (+380); Florida (-550)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Florida by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game

          Myrtle Beach Bowl

          Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA -6.5
          Monday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m., ESPN

          Records: Coastal Carolina 6-6, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; UTSA 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: UTSA -6.5, O/U 57.5
          Money line: Coastal Carolina (+200); UTSA (-240)
          Over/Under: 56.5 (O -120, U EVEN)

          FPI Projection Coastal Carolina by 1 points, 53% probability to win game

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

          Northern Illinois -2.5 vs. Fresno State
          Monday, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Northern Illinois 7-5, 1-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; Fresno State 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Northern Illinois -2, O/U 40.5
          Money line: Northern Illinois (-130); Fresno State (+110)
          Over/Under: 42.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Fresno State by 2 points, 56% probability to win game

          Hawaiʻi Bowl

          South Florida vs. San José State -2.5
          Tuesday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m., ESPN

          Records: South Florida 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; San José State 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: San José State -2.5, O/U 62.5
          Money line: South Florida (+115); San José State (-135)
          Over/Under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection South Florida by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

          GameAbove Sports Bowl

          Pittsburgh -9 vs. Toledo
          Thursday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Pittsburgh 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Toledo 7-5, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Pittsburgh -9, O/U 51.5
          Money line: Pittsburgh (-360); Toledo (+280)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 7.4 points, 70% probability to win game

          Rate Bowl

          Rutgers vs. Kansas State -7.5
          Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Rutgers 7-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Kansas State 8-4, 2-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Kansas State -6.5, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Rutgers (+250); Kansas State (-300)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Kansas State by 7.3 points, 70% probability to win game

          68 Ventures Bowl

          Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green -6.5
          Thursday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Arkansas State 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Bowling Green 7-5, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Bowling Green -7.5, O/U 49.5
          Money line: Arkansas State (+210); Bowling Green (-250)
          Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Bowling Green by 6.7 points, 68% probability to win game

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

          Oklahoma -6.5 vs. Navy
          Friday, Dec. 27, Noon, ESPN

          Records: Oklahoma 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Navy 8-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Oklahoma -9, O/U 41.5
          Money line: Oklahoma (-290); Navy (+220)
          Over/Under: 40.5 (O -105, U -105)

          FPI Projection Oklahoma by 10.8 points, 77% probability to win game

          Birmingham Bowl

          Georgia Tech -2.5 vs. Vanderbilt
          Friday, Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Georgia Tech 7-5, 2-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Vanderbilt 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Georgia Tech -2.5, O/U 54.5
          Money line: Georgia Tech (-130); Vanderbilt (+110)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Georgia Tech by 0.7 points, 52% probability to win game

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl

          Texas Tech vs. Arkansas -2.5
          Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Texas Tech 8-4, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Arkansas 6-6, 1-6 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Arkansas -2.5, O/U 59.5
          Money line: Texas Tech (+115); Arkansas (-135)
          Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Arkansas by 2.2 points, 56% probability to win game

          DirecTV Holiday Bowl

          No. 21 Syracuse -6.5 vs. Washington State
          Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., FOX

          Records: Syracuse 9-3, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Washington State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Syracuse -4.5, O/U 61.5
          Money line: Syracuse (-230); Washington State (+195)
          Over/Under: 60.5 (O -120, U EVEN)

          FPI Projection Syracuse by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

          Texas A&M -2.5 vs. USC
          Friday, Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Texas A&M 8-4, 2-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; USC 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Texas A&M -1, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Texas A&M (-140); USC (+120)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection USC by 0.3 points, 51% probability to win game

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl

          UConn vs. North Carolina -4
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN

          Records: UConn 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; North Carolina 6-6, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: UConn -6, O/U 56.5
          Money line: UConn (+160); North Carolina (-190)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

          FPI Projection North Carolina by 4.3 points, 62% probability to win game

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

          Boston College vs. Nebraska -4
          Saturday, Dec. 28, Noon, ABC

          Records: Boston College 7-5, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Nebraska 6-6, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Nebraska -3.5, O/U 45.5
          Money line: Boston College (+155); Nebraska (-185)
          Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Boston College by 0.1 points, 50% probability to win game

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl

          Louisiana vs. TCU -10
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Louisiana 10-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams; TCU 8-4, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: TCU -9.5, O/U 61.5
          Money line: Louisiana (+290); TCU (-380)
          Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection TCU by 7.1 points, 69% probability to win game

          Pop-Tarts Bowl

          No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Miami -1
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          Records: Iowa State 10-3, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Miami 10-2, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Iowa State -2.5, O/U 52.5
          Money line: Iowa State (+EVEN); Miami (-120)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Miami by 6.9 points, 69% probability to win game

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

          Miami (OH) -1.5 vs. Colorado State
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m., The CW Network

          Records: Miami (OH) 8-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Colorado State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Miami (OH) -2.5, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Miami (OH) (-125); Colorado State (+105)
          Over/Under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Miami (OH) by 2.7 points, 58% probability to win game

          Go Bowling Military Bowl

          East Carolina vs. NC State -5
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

          Records: East Carolina 7-5, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; NC State 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: NC State -5, O/U 59.5
          Money line: East Carolina (+170); NC State (-200)
          Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection NC State by 5.2 points, 65% probability to win game

          Valero Alamo Bowl

          No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado -2
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          Records: BYU 10-2, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Colorado 9-3, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Pick'em, O/U 53.5
          Money line: BYU (+115); Colorado (-135)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Colorado by 3 points, 58% probability to win game

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

          Marshall vs. No. 22 Army -6.5
          Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Marshall 10-3, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Army 11-1, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Army -2.5, O/U 48.5
          Money line: Marshall (+240); Army (-270)
          Over/Under: 40.5 (O -110, U -115)

          FPI Projection Army by 1.4 points, 54% probability to win game

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl

          Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri -3
          Monday, Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Iowa 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Missouri 9-3, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Missouri -1.5, O/U 41.5
          Money line: Iowa (+120); Missouri (-140)
          Over/Under: 41.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

          FPI Projection Missouri by 1 points, 53% probability to win game

          ReliaQuest Bowl

          No. 11 Alabama -11.5 vs. Michigan
          Tuesday, Dec. 31, Noon, ESPN

          Records: Alabama 9-3, 3-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Michigan 7-5, 2-4 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Alabama -11.5, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Alabama (-550); Michigan (+380)
          Over/Under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Alabama by 12.6 points, 81% probability to win game

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

          Louisville -4.5 vs. Washington
          Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

          Records: Louisville 8-4, 1-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Washington 6-6, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Louisville -4.5, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Louisville (-200); Washington (+170)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Louisville by 9.7 points, 75% probability to win game

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

          No. 15 South Carolina -10 vs. No. 20 Illinois
          Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., ABC

          Records: South Carolina 9-3, 4-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; Illinois 9-3, 3-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: South Carolina -10.5, O/U 47.5
          Money line: South Carolina (-550); Illinois (+380)
          Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection South Carolina by 8.5 points, 73% probability to win game

          Kinder's Texas Bowl

          Baylor vs. LSU -2
          Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Baylor 8-4, 0-3 vs. AP top 25 teams; LSU 8-4, 1-3 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Pick'em, O/U 60.5
          Money line: Baylor (+105); LSU (-125)
          Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection LSU by 3.4 points, 60% probability to win game

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

          Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss -11.5
          Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Duke 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Ole Miss 9-3, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Ole Miss -12, O/U 54.5
          Money line: Duke (+360); Ole Miss (-500)
          Over/Under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Ole Miss by 13.9 points, 83% probability to win game

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

          North Texas vs. Texas State -7.5
          Friday, Jan. 3, 4 p.m., ESPN

          Records: North Texas 6-6, 0-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Texas State 7-5, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Texas State -9, O/U 67.5
          Money line: North Texas (+260); Texas State (-320)
          Over/Under: 68.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Texas State by 7.6 points, 70% probability to win game

          Duke's Mayo Bowl

          Minnesota -4.5 vs. Virginia Tech
          Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Records: Minnesota 7-5, 2-2 vs. AP top 25 teams; Virginia Tech 6-6, 0-2 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Minnesota -4.5, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Minnesota (-170); Virginia Tech (+145)
          Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Virginia Tech by 0.5 points, 52% probability to win game

          Bahamas Bowl

          Buffalo vs. Liberty -2
          Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m., ESPN2

          Records: Buffalo 8-4, 1-1 vs. AP top 25 teams; Liberty 8-3, 0-0 vs. AP top 25 teams
          Opening Line: Liberty -2, O/U 51.5
          Money line: Buffalo (+110); Liberty (-130)
          Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Liberty by 3.1 points, 59% probability to win game