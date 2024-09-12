2024 college football Week 3: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season wasn't short of exciting storylines with plenty of shakeup in the polls. Notre Dame dropped from No. 5 to No. 18 after a shocking loss to Northern Illinois as 28.5-point favorites. Oregon also fell in the polls after a close win over Boise State.
The Week 3 slate features a number of teams looking to make an early-season statement. No. 4 Alabama heads to Madison to take on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium while No. 24 Boston College, fresh off their upset victory over Florida State in Week 1, visit Memorial Stadium to face No. 6 Missouri.
Week 3 also showcases a few in-state rivalry matchups including the "Civil War" between No. 9 Oregon and the Oregon State, the "Apple Cup" between Washington and Washington State and the "Battle of the Brothers" between No. 12 Utah and Utah State.
No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State -7
Friday, 8:00 PM ET, FOX
Records: Arizona 2-0; Kansas State 2-0
Opening Line: Kansas State -7, O/U 56.5 (-110)
Money line: Arizona (+220); Kansas State (-270)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Kansas State by 9.6 points, 73% probability to win game
No. 4 Alabama 16 at Wisconsin
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, FOX
Records: Alabama 2-0; Wisconsin 2-0
Opening Line: Wisconsin +16.5, O/U 52.5 (-110)
Money line: Alabama (-800); Wisconsin (+550)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Alabama by 22.8 points, 92% probability to win game
No. 13 Oklahoma State 18.5 at Tulsa
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, ESPN2
Records: Oklahoma State 2-0; Tulsa 1-1
Opening Line: Tulsa +20.5, O/U 62.5 (-110)
Money line: Oklahoma State (-1000); Tulsa (+700)
Over/Under: 63.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Oklahoma State by 14.9 points, 83% probability to win game
No. 16 LSU 7 at South Carolina
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: LSU 1-1; South Carolina 2-0
Opening Line: South Carolina +8.5, O/U 52.5 (-110)
Money line: LSU (-280); South Carolina (+230)
Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection LSU by 0.5 points, 51% probability to win game
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan -23
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, BTN
Records: Arkansas State 2-0; Michigan 1-1
Opening Line: Michigan -22.5, O/U 46.5 (-110)
Money line: Arkansas State (+1200); Michigan (-2500)
Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Michigan by 23.4 points, 93% probability to win game
No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri -16
Saturday, 12:45 PM ET, SEC Network
Records: Boston College 2-0; Missouri 2-0
Opening Line: Missouri -16.5, O/U 54.5 (-110)
Money line: Boston College (+550); Missouri (-800)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Missouri by 11.3 points, 77% probability to win game
No. 9 Oregon 16 at Oregon State
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, FOX
Records: Oregon 2-0; Oregon State 2-0
Opening Line: Oregon State +14, O/U 50.5 (-115)
Money line: Oregon (-800); Oregon State (+550)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Oregon by 7.5 points, 69% probability to win game
Ball State at No. 10 Miami -36.5
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ACC Network
Records: Ball State 1-0; Miami 2-0
Opening Line: Miami -36, O/U 55.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Ball State (+4000); Miami (-20000)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Miami by 35.1 points, 98% probability to win game
Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma -13.5
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ESPN
Records: Tulane 1-1; Oklahoma 2-0
Opening Line: Oklahoma -14.5, O/U 51.5 (-110)
Money line: Tulane (+425); Oklahoma (-550)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Oklahoma by 11.9 points, 78% probability to win game
No. 18 Notre Dame 10 at Purdue
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, CBS, Paramount+
Records: Notre Dame 1-1; Purdue 1-0
Opening Line: Purdue +10.5, O/U 45.5 (-110)
Money line: Notre Dame (-400); Purdue (+320)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Notre Dame by 10 points, 74% probability to win game
No. 12 Utah 18.5 at Utah State
Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, CBSSN
Records: Utah 2-0; Utah State 1-1
Opening Line: Utah State +22, O/U 46.5 (-110)
Money line: Utah (-1600); Utah State (+900)
Over/Under: 44.5 (O -115, U -110)
FPI Projection Utah by 23.7 points, 93% probability to win game
No. 5 Ole Miss 22.5 at Wake Forest
Saturday, 6:30 PM ET, The CW Network
Records: Ole Miss 2-0; Wake Forest 1-1
Opening Line: Wake Forest +23, O/U 63.5 (-110)
Money line: Ole Miss (-2000); Wake Forest (+1100)
Over/Under: 64.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Ole Miss by 19.8 points, 89% probability to win game
UTSA at No. 2 Texas -35
Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN
Records: UTSA 1-1; Texas 2-0
Opening Line: Texas -33.5, O/U 54.5 (-110)
Money line: UTSA (+4000); Texas (-20000)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -115, U -115)
FPI Projection Texas by 39.7 points, >99% probability to win game
No. 1 Georgia 24 at Kentucky
Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Georgia 2-0; Kentucky 1-1
Opening Line: Kentucky +21.5, O/U 46.5 (-110)
Money line: Georgia (-3500); Kentucky (+1500)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O EVEN, U -120)
FPI Projection Georgia by 23.1 points, 92% probability to win game
Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska
Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, BTN
Records: Northern Iowa 2-0 (MVFC); Nebraska 2-0
No line posted
FPI Projection Nebraska by 26.7 points, 95% probability to win game
Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee -49
Saturday, 7:45 PM ET, SEC Network
Records: Kent State 0-2; Tennessee 2-0
Opening Line: Tennessee -47.5, O/U 62.5 (-115)
Money line: Off
Over/Under: 62.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Tennessee by 50.9 points, >99% probability to win game