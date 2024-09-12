2024 college football Week 3: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Paul Finebaum explains why Texas' win over Michigan was no fluke and that he expects big things from the Longhorns. (0:47)

Finebaum: Texas is back, and for good (0:47)

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season wasn't short of exciting storylines with plenty of shakeup in the polls. Notre Dame dropped from No. 5 to No. 18 after a shocking loss to Northern Illinois as 28.5-point favorites. Oregon also fell in the polls after a close win over Boise State.

The Week 3 slate features a number of teams looking to make an early-season statement. No. 4 Alabama heads to Madison to take on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium while No. 24 Boston College, fresh off their upset victory over Florida State in Week 1, visit Memorial Stadium to face No. 6 Missouri.

Week 3 also showcases a few in-state rivalry matchups including the "Civil War" between No. 9 Oregon and the Oregon State, the "Apple Cup" between Washington and Washington State and the "Battle of the Brothers" between No. 12 Utah and Utah State.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State -7

Friday, 8:00 PM ET, FOX

Records: Arizona 2-0; Kansas State 2-0

Opening Line: Kansas State -7, O/U 56.5 (-110)

Money line: Arizona (+220); Kansas State (-270)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 9.6 points, 73% probability to win game

No. 4 Alabama 16 at Wisconsin

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, FOX

Records: Alabama 2-0; Wisconsin 2-0

Opening Line: Wisconsin +16.5, O/U 52.5 (-110)

Money line: Alabama (-800); Wisconsin (+550)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Alabama by 22.8 points, 92% probability to win game

No. 13 Oklahoma State 18.5 at Tulsa

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, ESPN2

Records: Oklahoma State 2-0; Tulsa 1-1

Opening Line: Tulsa +20.5, O/U 62.5 (-110)

Money line: Oklahoma State (-1000); Tulsa (+700)

Over/Under: 63.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Oklahoma State by 14.9 points, 83% probability to win game

No. 16 LSU 7 at South Carolina

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: LSU 1-1; South Carolina 2-0

Opening Line: South Carolina +8.5, O/U 52.5 (-110)

Money line: LSU (-280); South Carolina (+230)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection LSU by 0.5 points, 51% probability to win game

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan -23

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, BTN

Records: Arkansas State 2-0; Michigan 1-1

Opening Line: Michigan -22.5, O/U 46.5 (-110)

Money line: Arkansas State (+1200); Michigan (-2500)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Michigan by 23.4 points, 93% probability to win game

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri -16

Saturday, 12:45 PM ET, SEC Network

Records: Boston College 2-0; Missouri 2-0

Opening Line: Missouri -16.5, O/U 54.5 (-110)

Money line: Boston College (+550); Missouri (-800)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Missouri by 11.3 points, 77% probability to win game

No. 9 Oregon 16 at Oregon State

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, FOX

Records: Oregon 2-0; Oregon State 2-0

Opening Line: Oregon State +14, O/U 50.5 (-115)

Money line: Oregon (-800); Oregon State (+550)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 7.5 points, 69% probability to win game

Ball State at No. 10 Miami -36.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ACC Network

Records: Ball State 1-0; Miami 2-0

Opening Line: Miami -36, O/U 55.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Ball State (+4000); Miami (-20000)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Miami by 35.1 points, 98% probability to win game

Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma -13.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ESPN

Records: Tulane 1-1; Oklahoma 2-0

Opening Line: Oklahoma -14.5, O/U 51.5 (-110)

Money line: Tulane (+425); Oklahoma (-550)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Oklahoma by 11.9 points, 78% probability to win game

No. 18 Notre Dame 10 at Purdue

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, CBS, Paramount+

Records: Notre Dame 1-1; Purdue 1-0

Opening Line: Purdue +10.5, O/U 45.5 (-110)

Money line: Notre Dame (-400); Purdue (+320)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 10 points, 74% probability to win game

No. 12 Utah 18.5 at Utah State

Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, CBSSN

Records: Utah 2-0; Utah State 1-1

Opening Line: Utah State +22, O/U 46.5 (-110)

Money line: Utah (-1600); Utah State (+900)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -115, U -110)

FPI Projection Utah by 23.7 points, 93% probability to win game

No. 5 Ole Miss 22.5 at Wake Forest

Saturday, 6:30 PM ET, The CW Network

Records: Ole Miss 2-0; Wake Forest 1-1

Opening Line: Wake Forest +23, O/U 63.5 (-110)

Money line: Ole Miss (-2000); Wake Forest (+1100)

Over/Under: 64.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 19.8 points, 89% probability to win game

UTSA at No. 2 Texas -35

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN

Records: UTSA 1-1; Texas 2-0

Opening Line: Texas -33.5, O/U 54.5 (-110)

Money line: UTSA (+4000); Texas (-20000)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -115, U -115)

FPI Projection Texas by 39.7 points, >99% probability to win game

No. 1 Georgia 24 at Kentucky

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Georgia 2-0; Kentucky 1-1

Opening Line: Kentucky +21.5, O/U 46.5 (-110)

Money line: Georgia (-3500); Kentucky (+1500)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI Projection Georgia by 23.1 points, 92% probability to win game

Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, BTN

Records: Northern Iowa 2-0 (MVFC); Nebraska 2-0

No line posted

FPI Projection Nebraska by 26.7 points, 95% probability to win game

Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee -49

Saturday, 7:45 PM ET, SEC Network

Records: Kent State 0-2; Tennessee 2-0

Opening Line: Tennessee -47.5, O/U 62.5 (-115)

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 62.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 50.9 points, >99% probability to win game