Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Fresno State will join the Pac-12 in the 2026-27 academic year, they announced Thursday.

The Pac-12 board of directors unanimously approved applications from the four Mountain West schools, which will join Oregon State and Washington State, the conference's two remaining schools following the league's collapse in the summer of 2023.

"For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics," Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes. I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today."

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez released a statement late Wednesday to address reports the four schools were leaving the conference.

"The Mountain West Conference is aware of media reports regarding the potential departure of several of our members, and we will have more to say in the days ahead," Nevarez said. "All members will be held to the Conference bylaws and policies should they elect to depart. The requirements of the scheduling agreement will apply to the Pac-12 should they admit Mountain West members. Our Board of Directors is meeting to determine our next steps. The Mountain West has a proud 25-year history and will continue to thrive in the years ahead."

Mountain West bylaws require departing schools to pay an exit fee of roughly $18 million with two years' notice, which is what the four schools expect to pay, a source said. (That number would jump to $36 million with one year's notice.)

The Pac-12 is expected to be in position to help the schools with the exit fees, in part, due to withheld media-rights distribution fees to departed members and other conference assets. The conference would also be subjected to $43 million in poaching fees, as outlined in the scheduling agreement between the conferences this year that resulted in Oregon State and Washington State playing six Mountain West opponents.

"We are ecstatic to be joining the Pac-12 Conference," San Diego State athletic director John David Wicker said. "While we are grateful to be a founding member of the Mountain West with 26 years of success in the conference, we are excited at what lies ahead with these new opportunities."

The six members will collaborate to decide which schools to target for further expansion, as the conference still needs to add two more schools to reach the NCAA minimum requirement. The conference is in the first year of a two-year grace period afforded by NCAA bylaws to exist below the minimum in the case of departures.

It is unclear how many schools the new-look conference expects to have by 2026.