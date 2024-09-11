Desmond Howard sits down with Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to discuss his road to Ann Arbor and his expectations for the Wolverines. (3:34)

Sherrone Moore finally has a completed contract.

Michigan announced Wednesday that the Wolverines head coach had signed a contract after coaching the first two games this season without one.

Moore, Michigan's former offensive coordinator, took over for Jim Harbaugh, who left in the offseason after winning a national title to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan," school president Santa Ono said in a statement. "Our university and athletic department leadership is behind Coach Moore, his coaching staff and the great student-athletes that compete on the field and in the classroom."

The two sides agreed to the framework of a deal in January. Moore's contract was set to be for five years with a base salary of $500,000 and $5 million in additional compensation in Year 1. His salary and additional compensation would increase by 2% in the subsequent years, with a $500,000 bonus for each year he remained head coach.

Moore was also in line to receive $3.5 million in bonuses, including $500,000 for winning a conference championship and $1 million for winning the national championship. His buyout was slated to begin at $5 million and decrease by $1 million each year, down to $1 million in the final year of the contract.

"I am excited to have this full contract completed," Moore said. "Their support for our team is greatly appreciated and all three of us are aligned in our goals for this football program."

Michigan is 1-1 after losing to Texas 31-12 last weekend at home.

The Wolverines face Arkansas State this Saturday.