DUBLIN -- For a school that churns out astronauts and engineers with numbing efficiency, spontaneous moments of joy are easily traced to meticulous preparation.

And that's why the bruising hugs, violent fist pumps and relentless excitement that Georgia Tech unleashed on Aviva Stadium after upsetting No. 10 Florida State 24-21 on Saturday night in Ireland represented both a celebration and a culmination.

In beating a Top 10 team for the first time since 2015, Georgia Tech rang in the 2024 season with a rollicking upset -- capped by a 44-yard walk-off field goal from Aidan Birr. It also provided the empirical tipping point of Tech's burgeoning ambitions.

For Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key, a proud alum and defiant believer in Tech's bruising identity, all those giddy moments of spontaneity were byproducts of an exacting plan, for both a game and a program, concisely executed.

"More than anything, to see or to know that so many people now see Georgia Tech and the brand of football that we play, and it's not a gimmicky brand of football," Key told ESPN in a quiet moment after the game. "It's real. It's hard-nosed. We're going to build at the line of scrimmage. That's where games are won."

Key's signature win in his second year as Tech's full-time coach came out a former offensive lineman's fever dream. It was crafted with a grit that would make George O'Leary smile, featured enough quarterback runs to make Paul Johnson wink and conjured the familiar big-game trappings that harkened back to Bobby Ross' glory days.

The win on a misty Saturday in the Aer Lingus Classic came thanks to deft execution of a game plan that produced 190 rushing yards, a game clock that ran like a podcast on 1.5x speed and a pressure cooker that demanded every possession be treated like a Fabergé egg.

There was star quarterback Haynes King, ducking his shoulder to gut out yardage so often he ran the ball (15 times) nearly as often as he threw it (16).

There was spitfire tailback Jamal Haynes, plunging for a pair of touchdowns, rushing for 75 yards and ending as the contest's leader in grass stains and end zone paint accumulated on his uniform -- fitting badges of honor for a game of this tenor.

And there was leading tackler Kyle Efford (10 tackles and a half a tackle for loss), filling gaps and pushing back piles.

"It means a whole lot," Key said of the moment. "I love this place, and I give everything I have into this program to try to make sure these kids have everything they need to be successful on and off the field. To see them have the success that they did tonight, it's great."

Tech went into the matchup with a classic underdog plan: run the ball, drain the clock and shorten the game. The quarterback run game has long been the sport's great equalizer, and the more things change in the sport, the more that will resonate as an eternal truth.

Tech basically made the second quarter disappear with a 14-play masterpiece that grinded out just under eight minutes. It would be framed and hung a wall in the Georgia Tech facility if Key could figure out a way to distill it into a fresco.

Georgia Tech celebrates its first win over a Top 10 team since 2015 after taking down ACC rival Florida State 24-21. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner put on a maestro's playcalling performance with a delightful array of pre-snap and post-snap shifts and motions. Florida State's talented defense was flat-footed and confused much of the night. But that innovative window dressing shouldn't take away the collective snarl of the Tech offensive line, which completely manhandled a Seminoles defensive line that stood for long stretches of the game with its hands on its hips.

Tech's determination and power neutralized FSU's individual defensive talent, which included two All-ACC linemen from 2023. FSU's starting D-line didn't register a sack or TFL and had just one hurry.

On defense, Tech rolled out seven new starters and a new playcaller in coordinator Tyler Santucci. It wanted to change the picture often prior to the snap to fluster FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, consistently force him to make long throws and limit big plays. The Seminoles finished with seven possessions, 291 total yards and just 3.2 yards per carry.

"It's very intentional how we're building this program," Key said. "We're building it with a strong foundation to last a long time."

That's a drastic difference from the Tech team that finished No. 128 in rushing defense last season. Those who watched Tech closely last year saw the potential of King, the grit of Haynes and the ways Faulkner could bamboozle a defense. But without a defense to play complimentary football, it led to a team that was a bit of tease, beating North Carolina, playing top-rated Georgia to a one-score game in a loss and exploiting Mario Cristobal's epic clock management blunder to top Miami.

But it also lost to Bowling Green and gave up 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a loss to Boston College, as consistency wasn't available without answers on defense.

"At first, we learned how not to lose. Then we talked about learning how to win," Key said. "The next step in this journey is learning how to win consistently."

Saturday's long postgame embrace between Key and Santucci signified what's possible when pairing Faulkner's innovative offense and Key's ethos of toughness with a stout defense. (Key has 16 former linemen on his staff, hulking reminders of the program's commitment to the line of scrimmage.)

"That hug was just confirmation what I knew about Tyler already," Key said. "He said, 'Thank you for bringing me here.' And I said, 'Thank you for saying yes.' It's going to be a really good match."

In regard to FSU, the limited possessions and the flurry of new faces make it difficult to jump to any grandiose conclusions following its loss.

"The importance of every snap in that game was monumental," Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said, clearly frustrated with the limited possessions and short game.

The scary part for the long term was the lack of explosion at the skill positions for FSU, which will need to change. Perhaps the slick grass, Tech's superior schemes and the Seminoles adjusting to a new identity took a toll and are issues they can overcome.

But as Georgia Tech moved the chains and remained clear-eyed in its identity, it was obvious which team had the superior quarterback. That was King, who willed the game with his legs but also executed with his arm when he had to. On Tech's other sensational drive of the night -- an 11-play, 89-yard march to take a 21-14 lead early in the fourth -- King completed all five of his passes. (That included a 15-yard toss on third-and-12 to leading receiver Malik Rutherford to swing Tech from a likely punt to a touchdown drive.)

"Haynes is hands down the best quarterback in this league, and I think he has a chance to be the best quarterback in the country this year," Key told ESPN. "The cool thing about him is it doesn't have to be throwing the ball. It doesn't have to be his running. He can do both, and he's such an unselfish kid -- and an unselfish player that he puts the team first and whatever it takes to win."

King did just that, bailing Tech out a disastrous fumbled snap on a motion play gone wrong with a minute remaining. The 10-yard loss detoured Tech from field goal range and loomed as the type of self-destructive play that could foil a nearly perfect game plan from the first 59 minutes. But King stayed cool and found star wideout Eric Singleton for 12 yards on third-and-17 on the next play.

"You can't just say you have confidence in [your players] all week and then get scared that they're not going to do their job when the game's on the line," Key said.

And that's what Tech did, delivering a searing reminder of how raucous college football can be in 2024. It also gives a glimpse of what Tech has been planning to become under Key.

"It's a great step forward for our program," Tech athletic director J Batt said postgame, "but it's really where we belong."