Week 4 of college football brings more uniform heat with deep meanings.

After losing to the Missouri Tigers in Week 3, who knocked them out of the AP Top-25 rankings, the Boston College Eagles are looking for vengeance Saturday when they take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Against Michigan State, the Eagles will wear their "Red Bandanna" threads to honor Boston College alumni Welles Crowther, who died during 9/11. The uniform features a red paisley pattern that will fill the numbers, lettering, pant stripe and school logo on the jersey.

Crowther saved 18 lives during the attacks and was remembered as "the man in the red bandana." He used the bandana to help him breathe through the smoke.

Worn with honor. The Red Bandanna uniform. #ForWelles pic.twitter.com/QraCn5gO19 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 17, 2024

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 4 of college football Saturday.

Historical threads

The South Carolina Gamecocks are revisiting history with a throwback alternate jersey against the Akron Zips. The throwback threads honor the team's 1980 season, when then-running back George Rogers won the Heisman Trophy.

The BYU Cougars will celebrate their 100th year as a football program with throwback jerseys against the Kansas State Wildcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU played its inaugural intercollegiate game in 1922 but it sat out two seasons (1943 and 1945) because of World War II.

BYU will kick off its Big 12 conference play in a white uniform that replicates the threads the Cougars wore during their 1996 Cotton Bowl season.

Who's excited for the throwback unis!? pic.twitter.com/uAntEitIUT — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 20, 2024

Unique combinations

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will pay tribute to those who have served our country in the military by wearing an all-red uniform against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The uniform includes a red helmet that substitutes the traditional filling of the Louisiana Tech logo with the stars and stripes.

Rocking all red on Saturday 🇺🇸🔴



Red Out x Military Appreciation#BarkLouder pic.twitter.com/HaHJdwhZrU — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) September 19, 2024

The Liberty Flames, who are off to a 3-0 start, will wear icy blue jerseys with white pants in their matchup against the East Carolina Pirates.

Liberty debuted the uniforms in its 30-24 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies in Week 2, when running back Quinton Cooley rushed for 111 yards and two touchdown on 12 carries.

The LSU Tigers (2-1) will wear their stylish purple jerseys with yellow pants when they host the UCLA Bruins. The Tigers will battle the Bruins for the first time since the 2021 season, when UCLA took a 38-27 win in the two schools' inaugural matchup.