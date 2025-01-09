Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that quarterback Quinn Ewers, with the emergence of name, image and likeness and the transfer portal, has become the face of this "new era of college football."

Ewers initially committed to Texas, but he then opted to skip his senior year of high school and reclassify to the 2021 recruiting class before enrolling a year early and joining Ohio State during preseason practice.

Still the nation's No. 1 ranked overall prospect, Ewers landed one of the first marquee NIL deals worth $1.4 million.

Ewers, who lasted one season with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas, will square off against Ohio State on Friday night in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship on the line.

"It's not been an easy journey for him," Sarkisian said Thursday. "There's been ups, there's been downs, there's been injuries, there's been great moments, there's been tough moments. ... But at the end of the day, he's always stayed true to who he is. The guy's been a steady sea for us."

Ewers has been making college football headlines since Ohio State offered him a scholarship when he was just in middle school. This week, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day recalled meeting Ewers for the first time when he was an eighth-grader visiting a Buckeyes football camp.

"He was a boy at the time really, who just had a tremendous release," Day recalled. "And I remember grabbing him and grabbing his dad and said, 'Man, you got a bright future ahead of you. I don't know if this is good or bad, but we're going to offer you a scholarship to Ohio State.'"

C.J. Stroud, who has since led the Houston Texans to the NFL playoffs, emerged as a star quarterback for the Buckeyes then, prompting Ewers to transfer to Texas.

"Boy, it was strange how it all shook out," Day said. "He decided he really wanted to play. And it was disappointing for us, but we certainly understood. From afar I've watched him. He's a really good player. He comes from a great family, and he's had a great career at Texas and a lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him."

At Texas, Ewers has started in 27 wins and led the Longhorns to back-to-back playoff appearances. This season, he has thrown for 3,189 yards and 29 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Ewers noted that the "coolest part" of the NIL era is being able to provide for his parents. He has even hired his mom, making her CFO of his finances while giving her a salary.

"Which is nice just because all the effort and work they put into me growing up," he said. "I mean, when we were living in South Texas, they both quit their jobs and moved up to Southlake [to support Ewers' budding athletic career]."

Whatever happens in the playoff -- whether it be a loss Friday or a national championship victory against the winner of Notre Dame-Penn State on Jan. 20 -- Ewers' career at Texas figures to be coming to a close.

Though Ewers still has one season of eligibility remaining, blue-chip quarterback prospect Arch Manning appears primed to finally take over in Austin next season.

Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterback greats Peyton and Eli Manning, who could become the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2026 NFL draft, has backed up Ewers for two seasons waiting for his opportunity. Sarkisian even momentarily benched Ewers in favor of Manning during Texas' 30-15 loss to Georgia on Oct. 19.

Still, Ewers figures to have options.

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the No. 6 quarterback prospect eligible for the upcoming draft. Rumors have also emerged recently that Ewers could put off the NFL for another year and transfer to a third school for millions more in NIL money.

Amid those distractions, Ewers has thrived in the playoff bouncing back from oblique and ankle injuries from earlier in the year to complete 69% of his passes with four touchdowns in Texas' two victories.

In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl quarterfinal, Ewers tossed 29- and 25-yard touchdown passes in the overtimes, lifting Texas to the 39-31 win over Arizona State.

"I've just been proud of him," Sarkisian said, "because he's found a source for him that has been a motivating factor, where he can play free and play loose and play confident."

Ewers added that, whatever the future holds, even contemplating it now would be "selfish," with a national title still in reach for him and the Longhorns.

"I owe my teammates the best version of me right now," he said. "I can't be looking forward or I'll trip on the rock that's sitting right in front of me. I've got to be locked in on what's right here."