Despite blowing a 28-0 lead, No. 4 Alabama hangs on to defeat No. 2 Georgia 41-34 in a thrilling finish on Saturday. (3:11)

Alabama's 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday night averaged 12 million viewers on ABC and ESPN's streaming platforms, according to Nielsen.

It was the most-watched regular-season prime-time game since 2017, when Alabama-Florida State on the season's opening weekend averaged 12.3 million. Saturday's Alabama-Georgia matchup was also ESPN's most-streamed regular-season game.

Nielsen reported the audience peaked at 14.1 million from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET, when Alabama was holding off a second-half rally by Georgia. The Crimson Tide's Ryan Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe with 2:18 remaining, and Georgia was driving for a potential game-tying touchdown before Zabien Brown intercepted Carson Beck's pass in the end zone.

The win vaulted Alabama from No. 4 to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Georgia dropped from second to fifth.

This is the first year ESPN and ABC have the entire Southeastern Conference football package.