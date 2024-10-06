Open Extended Reactions

As Week 6 of the college football season unravels and conference standings begin to take shape, team social media pages keep the trolls coming strong.

The Virginia Cavaliers are off to a hot start in conference play, tallying a win over the Boston College Eagles on Saturday to move to 2-0 against ACC competitors. The Hoos tallied 17 fourth-quarter points in the win, the second time in two conference games they've scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a comeback victory.

Virginia's social media poked fun at Boston College's avian mascot after the game, posting a graphic of an eagle trapped in a cage.

Here's a look at some of the best postgame jabs from Week 6 of the college football season.

SMU 34, Louisville 27

The SMU Mustangs outlasted the Louisville Cardinals 34-27 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in one of Week 6's most exciting affairs. Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings offered all sorts of offense in the win, throwing for 281 yards in addition to adding 113 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The road victory moved SMU to 5-1 on the season, including 2-0 in conference play. SMU referenced the game's location with a postgame caption paying homage to rapper Tee Grizzley's hit song "First Day Out," with the lyric "Ain't it a blessing?" In the song, the line that follows is "We made it out Kentucky."

Pitt 34, North Carolina 24

Another week, another win for the Pittsburgh Panthers, who continued their undefeated start to the season with a road triumph against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Panthers' troll after the game took aim at the two school's respective iconic architecture, posting a graphic displaying Pitt's 42-story Cathedral of Learning skyscraper toppling North Carolina's Old Well on a chess board.

Navy 34, Air Force 7

Speaking of undefeated starts to the season, the Navy Midshipmen rolled to a fifth consecutive victory on Saturday, downing the Air Force Falcons. Quarterback Blake Horvath continued his strong junior year campaign, amassing a combined 249 yards of offense as well as a pair of touchdowns.

The Midshipmen had a postgame jab ready for their academy counterparts, referencing a real-life crossover between the two academies' fields of training in the form of a U.S. Navy Blue Angel jet spelling out a W with its exhaust trail.

Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 13

Historically, the Turkey Day Classic has marked the Alabama State Hornets' homecoming. The past couple of seasons, however, Alabama State moved the annual homecoming celebration ahead of the classic. But to be scheduled as the opponent of an HBCU homecoming game is madness. That was the case for the defending HBCU national champions, the Florida A&M Rattlers, who gave the Hornets a taste of their own medicine.

Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson put on a nice showing, throwing 196 yards to connect on three touchdowns.

Showing a poster in which Alabama State seemed to predict that the homecoming score would rule in their favor, the Rattlers reversed the tables in their troll with a message equivalent to a thank you.