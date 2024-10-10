Undefeated college football champions: Michigan, LSU, more

The Associated Press released its first Top 25 college football poll in 1936. Since then, there have been 64 NCAA-recognized undefeated college football champions, including co-title holders. Notre Dame has the most undefeated, championship-winning campaigns with six, followed by Nebraska and Alabama with five apiece.
Here's a list at all the undefeated college football national champions in the AP poll era (since 1936):
2023 Michigan 15-0
2022 Georgia 15-0
2020 Alabama 13-0
2019 LSU 15-0
2018 Clemson 15-0
2013 Florida State 14-0
2010 Auburn 14-0
2009 Alabama 14-0
2005 Texas 13-0
2002 Ohio State 14-0
2001 Miami (Fla.) 12-0
2000 Oklahoma 13-0
1999 Florida State 12-0
1998 Tennessee 13-0
1997 Nebraska 13-0
1997 Michigan 12-0
1995 Nebraska 12-0
1994 Nebraska 13-0
1992 Alabama 13-0
1991 Miami (Fla.) 12-0
1991 Washington 12-0
1990 Georgia Tech 11-0-1
1988 Notre Dame 12-0
1987 Miami (Fla.) 12-0
1986 Penn State 12-0
1984 BYU 12-0
1981 Clemson 12-0
1980 Georgia 12-0
1979 Alabama 12-0
1976 Pittsburgh 12-0
1974 Oklahoma 11-0
1973 Notre Dame 11-0
1972 USC 12-0
1971 Nebraska 13-0
1970 Nebraska 11-0-1
1969 Texas 11-0
1968 Ohio State 10-0
1966 Notre Dame 9-0-1
1966 Michigan State 9-0-1
1964 Arkansas 11-0
1963 Texas 11-0
1962 USC 11-0
1961 Alabama 11-0
1961 Ohio State 8-0-1
1960 Ole Miss 10-0-1
1959 Syracuse 11-0
1958 LSU 11-0
1957 Auburn 10-0
1956 Oklahoma 10-0
1955 Oklahoma 11-0
1954 Ohio State 10-0
1954 UCLA 9-0
1952 Michigan State 9-0
1949 Notre Dame 10-0
1948 Michigan 9-0
1947 Notre Dame 9-0
1946 Notre Dame 8-0-1
1945 Army 9-0
1944 Army 9-0
1941 Minnesota 8-0
1940 Minnesota 8-0
1939 Texas A&M 11-0
1938 TCU 11-0
1937 Pittsburgh 9-0-1
