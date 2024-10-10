Undefeated college football champions: Michigan, LSU, more

Open Extended Reactions

The Associated Press released its first Top 25 college football poll in 1936. Since then, there have been 64 NCAA-recognized undefeated college football champions, including co-title holders. Notre Dame has the most undefeated, championship-winning campaigns with six, followed by Nebraska and Alabama with five apiece.

Here's a list at all the undefeated college football national champions in the AP poll era (since 1936):

2023 Michigan 15-0

2022 Georgia 15-0

2020 Alabama 13-0

2019 LSU 15-0

2018 Clemson 15-0

2013 Florida State 14-0

2010 Auburn 14-0

2009 Alabama 14-0

2005 Texas 13-0

2002 Ohio State 14-0

2001 Miami (Fla.) 12-0

2000 Oklahoma 13-0

1999 Florida State 12-0

1998 Tennessee 13-0

1997 Nebraska 13-0

1997 Michigan 12-0

1995 Nebraska 12-0

1994 Nebraska 13-0

1992 Alabama 13-0

1991 Miami (Fla.) 12-0

1991 Washington 12-0

1990 Georgia Tech 11-0-1

1988 Notre Dame 12-0

1987 Miami (Fla.) 12-0

1986 Penn State 12-0

1984 BYU 12-0

1981 Clemson 12-0

1980 Georgia 12-0

1979 Alabama 12-0

1976 Pittsburgh 12-0

1974 Oklahoma 11-0

1973 Notre Dame 11-0

1972 USC 12-0

1971 Nebraska 13-0

1970 Nebraska 11-0-1

1969 Texas 11-0

1968 Ohio State 10-0

1966 Notre Dame 9-0-1

1966 Michigan State 9-0-1

1964 Arkansas 11-0

1963 Texas 11-0

1962 USC 11-0

1961 Alabama 11-0

1961 Ohio State 8-0-1

1960 Ole Miss 10-0-1

1959 Syracuse 11-0

1958 LSU 11-0

1957 Auburn 10-0

1956 Oklahoma 10-0

1955 Oklahoma 11-0

1954 Ohio State 10-0

1954 UCLA 9-0

1952 Michigan State 9-0

1949 Notre Dame 10-0

1948 Michigan 9-0

1947 Notre Dame 9-0

1946 Notre Dame 8-0-1

1945 Army 9-0

1944 Army 9-0

1941 Minnesota 8-0

1940 Minnesota 8-0

1939 Texas A&M 11-0

1938 TCU 11-0

1937 Pittsburgh 9-0-1

