          Undefeated college football champions: Michigan, LSU, more

          Michigan capped off a perfect college football season with a national championship in 2023. Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 10, 2024, 05:52 PM

          The Associated Press released its first Top 25 college football poll in 1936. Since then, there have been 64 NCAA-recognized undefeated college football champions, including co-title holders. Notre Dame has the most undefeated, championship-winning campaigns with six, followed by Nebraska and Alabama with five apiece.

          Here's a list at all the undefeated college football national champions in the AP poll era (since 1936):

          2023 Michigan 15-0

          2022 Georgia 15-0

          2020 Alabama 13-0

          2019 LSU 15-0

          2018 Clemson 15-0

          2013 Florida State 14-0

          2010 Auburn 14-0

          2009 Alabama 14-0

          2005 Texas 13-0

          2002 Ohio State 14-0

          2001 Miami (Fla.) 12-0

          2000 Oklahoma 13-0

          1999 Florida State 12-0

          1998 Tennessee 13-0

          1997 Nebraska 13-0

          1997 Michigan 12-0

          1995 Nebraska 12-0

          1994 Nebraska 13-0

          1992 Alabama 13-0

          1991 Miami (Fla.) 12-0

          1991 Washington 12-0

          1990 Georgia Tech 11-0-1

          1988 Notre Dame 12-0

          1987 Miami (Fla.) 12-0

          1986 Penn State 12-0

          1984 BYU 12-0

          1981 Clemson 12-0

          1980 Georgia 12-0

          1979 Alabama 12-0

          1976 Pittsburgh 12-0

          1974 Oklahoma 11-0

          1973 Notre Dame 11-0

          1972 USC 12-0

          1971 Nebraska 13-0

          1970 Nebraska 11-0-1

          1969 Texas 11-0

          1968 Ohio State 10-0

          1966 Notre Dame 9-0-1

          1966 Michigan State 9-0-1

          1964 Arkansas 11-0

          1963 Texas 11-0

          1962 USC 11-0

          1961 Alabama 11-0

          1961 Ohio State 8-0-1

          1960 Ole Miss 10-0-1

          1959 Syracuse 11-0

          1958 LSU 11-0

          1957 Auburn 10-0

          1956 Oklahoma 10-0

          1955 Oklahoma 11-0

          1954 Ohio State 10-0

          1954 UCLA 9-0

          1952 Michigan State 9-0

          1949 Notre Dame 10-0

          1948 Michigan 9-0

          1947 Notre Dame 9-0

          1946 Notre Dame 8-0-1

          1945 Army 9-0

          1944 Army 9-0

          1941 Minnesota 8-0

          1940 Minnesota 8-0

          1939 Texas A&M 11-0

          1938 TCU 11-0

          1937 Pittsburgh 9-0-1

