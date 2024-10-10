Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders unveiled uniforms Thursday that include the signature "Gladiator" logo of Patrick Mahomes.

The helmet, logos and numbers of the dark gray look, called "Mahomes Strategy," are displayed in metallic film.

The threads are part of an overall collaboration between Mahomes, Adidas and Texas Tech nicknamed "Texas Tech x Patrick Mahomes collection." When Adidas and Texas Tech agreed to a 10-year partnership in July, the launch collection included co-branded apparel with Mahomes' logo, a first for any athlete, according to Texas Tech.

Prior to being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across three years at Texas Tech.

All in the details 🔎 pic.twitter.com/LVjg3cnH7v — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 10, 2024

According to Kirby Hocutt, the school's director of athletics, the uniform continues a partnership that made Texas Tech the first Adidas college to utilize an athlete partner's logo.

"Seeing my own logo on the Texas Tech uniform I put so much blood, sweat and tears in is one of the most meaningful off-field accomplishments of my career," Mahomes said in a news release Thursday. "I want to thank the three-stripe family for giving me this one-of-a-kind opportunity."

Mahomes shared the uniform with players while meeting with them in August.

The Red Raiders will debut the uniform at home against the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 9.