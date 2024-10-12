SEC Nation's Tim Tebow and Roman Harper join The Paul Finebaum Show to talk about the Red River Rivalry and how rivalry games are "the great equalizer." (3:10)

From the distinctive venue to the storied history, there are few college football staples quite like the Red River Rivalry.

The rivalry starts a new chapter this year, as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners meet for the first time with SEC patches on their jerseys. The top-ranked Longhorns enter as comfortable favorites, but the Sooners have taken home five of the last six games in the series.

Conference affiliations can change but iconic moments remain a staple in Dallas. Just last year, Nic Anderson secured his place in Oklahoma lore with a winning touchdown catch with 15 seconds left.

Here are some of the other most iconic plays in the rivalry since the turn of the century.

2021: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

Kennedy Brooks dashes to last-second winner

The 2021 edition of the rivalry was one of the games of that college football season, and for good reason.

In addition to being a remarkably high-powered affair featuring a combined 1,178 yards of total offense, the stars were shining in the Cotton Bowl. Texas receiver Xavier Worthy caught nine passes for a staggering 261 yards and a pair of scores. On the other sideline, Oklahoma turned to their backup quarterback for a fresh engine -- a highly touted freshman named Caleb Williams.

A late Worthy touchdown looked as if it would send the game to overtime, but the Sooners' offense had one last score left. Williams piloted Oklahoma to the edge of field goal range, before Kennedy Brooks outraced the Longhorns' defense to the end zone for a winning touchdown with just seconds left.

2018: Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

Cameron Dicker seals the deal late

Cameron Dicker's 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining propelled Texas to victory over Oklahoma on October 6, 2018. William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With 8½ minutes left in the fourth quarter of the 2018 edition of the rivalry, Texas appeared to be on cruise control. The Longhorns' three third-quarter touchdowns had given them a comfortable 45-24 lead.

The Kyler Murray-led Sooners had other plans. Oklahoma stormed back, with a seven-yard run by Trey Sermon to tie the score with just over two minutes to go. But Sam Ehlinger engineered one final drive for Texas in response, eventually putting the Longhorns' victory hopes on the foot of true freshman kicker Cameron Dicker.

Dicker, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, answered the call, draining a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to secure a win for Texas.

2008: Texas 45, Oklahoma 35

Jordan Shipley's special teams spark

In a battle between top-5 foes, it was the No. 1-ranked Sooners who raced to an early 14-3 lead in Dallas.

With Texas in need of a spark, Jordan Shipley delivered. He raced the kickoff after Oklahoma's second touchdown 96 yards the other way to the end zone for a momentum-changing score, the longest such return in the long history of the rivalry.

The Longhorns' offense had punted twice in three drives before Shipley's return. They would finish six of their next seven drives with points, eventually amassing a 45-35 lead that would power Texas to a major win.

2001: Oklahoma 14, Texas 3

Roy Williams goes Superman mode to secure a Sooners win

With just over two minutes left in another top-5 edition of the rivalry, the stage was set for yet another iconic ending.

The Longhorns, trailing 7-3, stood 97 yards away from a winning touchdown. They wouldn't get any closer. Texas quarterback Chris Simms took the first snap of the drive and hardly made it three steps into his dropback before star Oklahoma safety Roy Williams was upon him. Williams crashed into Simms with a Superman-esque dive, his body essentially parallel to the ground at the point of contact.

Simms' disrupted pass fell right into the arms of Teddy Lehman, who intercepted it and rushed into the end zone untouched. The Sooners 14-3 lead would hold as the final score.