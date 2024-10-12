Open Extended Reactions

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon star defensive end Jordan Burch's status against Ohio State on Saturday night is in flux after he suffered a lower-body injury in practice Thursday, sources told ESPN.

Burch suffered a noncontact lower-body injury while going through a practice drill. He was helped from the field and appeared to be in considerable pain, sources said.

He is considered the most talented player on Oregon's defense, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound end who has been playing the best football of his career.

Burch entered the game as one of the country's most productive defensive linemen, as he has five sacks, seven tackles for loss and four deflected passes. He is Oregon's leader in sacks and tackles for loss and has also recovered a fumble.

He was ranked as ESPN's No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 and attended South Carolina out of high school. He started 13 games for Oregon last year, his first in Eugene after transferring, and began showing flashes of talent that fully manifested this season.

Burch's spree of strong play this season put him in the conversation to be a top-50 prospect in the NFL draft. Burch is a linchpin on an Oregon unit that is No. 10 nationally in total defense and No. 21 in scoring defense.