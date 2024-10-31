Open Extended Reactions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida will be without receiver Eugene Wilson III and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

The Gators (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) ruled both starters out Wednesday night.

Wilson ranked third on the team with 19 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Marshall has been one of Florida's top defensive backs, notching 20 tackles and a team-leading four pass breakups while starting all seven games.

The Gators also ruled out cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson and safety Asa Turner. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr., linebacker R.J. Moten and guard Damieon George Jr. are listed as questionable.