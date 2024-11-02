Open Extended Reactions

Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls, ESPN's No. 71 overall prospect in the 2025 class, flipped his pledge from Georgia to Michigan on Friday night, handing Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines their third top-100 defensive back commitment in the current cycle.

Earls, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender from Chester, Virginia, is ESPN's ninth-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class. Initially committed to South Carolina earlier this year, Earls flipped his pledge to Georgia on July 7 and remained in the Bulldogs' incoming class until Friday night, when he announced his commitment to Michigan.

Earls, who announced the move via social media, lands with the Wolverines six days after visiting Ann Arbor during the program's 24-17 Week 9 win over Michigan State.

"This decision comes down to personal reasons and finding the best possible fit for me both academically and athletically," Earls wrote in a statement. "I am excited for the future and to be a part of Coach Sherrone Moore's vision for sustained success and ... to be the most competitive & disciplined secondary in the country!!!"

The second-ranked prospect in the state of Virginia, Earls took early 2024 trips to Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama and South Carolina ahead of his April 20 commitment to the Gamecocks. He followed with spring official visits to South Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Duke and Georgia before Earls pulled his pledge from South Carolina in favor of Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs during the summer.

In Earls, Michigan is set to add a physical, high-upside defender who will likely take time to develop into a bona fide Big Ten starter. A two-way star at Virginia's Thomas Dale High School, Earls had 57 total tackles with five interceptions across his sophomore and junior seasons while adding 919 yards and 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Earls' pledge marks the Wolverines' eighth from the ESPN 300, a group led by four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola (No. 27 in the ESPN 300). Earls also joins a robust defensive back class headed to Ann Arbor in 2025, following pledges from four-star cornerbacks Ivan Taylor (No. 50 in the ESPN 300) and Jayden Sanders (No. 234) and four-star safety Kainoa Winston (No. 51).

Michigan's 2025 class currently sits at No. 14 in ESPN's latest rankings in the closing weeks of Moore's first cycle in charge of the Wolverines. Michigan is expected to be active on the recruiting trail across the final stretch of the 2025 cycle over the next month.

Earls' commitment arrives several days after four-star quarterback Carter Smith (No. 155 in the ESPN 300) pulled his pledge from the Wolverines amid Michigan's pursuit of No. 1 overall prospect and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The program also remains in the mix for top-100 defenders, including linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 80 in the ESPN 300) and recent Clemson cornerback decommit Graceson Littleton (100). Four-star safety Jordan Young (No. 106) will choose among Michigan, Clemson and NC State when he announces his commitment Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines host No. 1 Oregon on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.