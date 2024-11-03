DALLAS -- SMU cornerback AJ Davis was taken off the field in an ambulance after a special teams play late in the first half of the 20th-ranked Mustangs' 48-25 victory over No. 18 Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

The ambulance from University Park Fire Department drove nearly the length of the field to where medical personnel surrounded Davis and secured him on a stretcher. His head was immobilized by an oversized neck support device when placed into the ambulance.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee indicated afterward that Davis was OK, saying that Davis was taken to an area hospital but was back on the Mustangs' sideline by the end of the game.

Medical personnel attends to SMU's AJ Davis late in first half of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

"All the scans and everything they did at the hospital were all came back negative in a good way," Lashlee said. "I don't know the exact diagnosis of what happened, but I know he's going to be OK. He was standing on the sidelines and in a neck brace. A scary situation's going to turn out OK."

The Mustangs had kicked off after taking a 28-3 lead. Davis was face down on the field, and video of the play showed his head making contact with the returner while lunging trying to make a tackle, and then another player falling on his back.

Several apparent family members wearing Davis' No. 14 were on the field and comforted by Lashlee, who then gathered his players around the 35-yard line, less than 15 yards from where Davis was being put into the ambulance.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi also came across and spoke briefly with Lashlee in the middle of the field.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.