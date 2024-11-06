Objects are sent flying onto to the field from disgruntled Clemson fans, who didn't like a call from the officials. (0:32)

Inspirational thought of the week:

Do you love me?

Do you wanna be my friend?

And if you do

Well then don't be afraid to take me by the hand

If you want to

I think this is how love goes

Check yes or no

-- "Check Yes or No," George Strait

Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located among the giant concrete reinforcement pillars installed under the Indiana football offices to support Curt Cignetti's self-confidence, we are still trying to process the ceaseless series of sea change/Earth change/mindset change/sleep-cycle change events that were thrust upon us over the course of only a few days' time.

We had Halloween, turning the clocks back an hour, the release of a new Liam Neeson/Ron Perlman mob movie and a Week 10 slate that saw a gaggle of ranked teams pushed and/or upset by unranked teams, not to mention Pur-don't and Northworstern going into OT.

And oh yeah, dummy me. I forgot the biggest event of them all. The one that was unfurling just as we were compiling these rankings Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2024. I am, of course, speaking of the #MACtion doubleheader of Boiling Green at Centralized Michigan and My Hammy of Ohio at Baller State. Oh, and the eve of "The Golden Bachelorette: The Men Tell All."

With apologies to Joan Vassos, Jesse Palmer, Matt James, Tyler Cameron, Cleisthenes and Steve Harvey, here's the post-Week 10 Bottom 10 rankings.

The good news is that the Golden (plated) Flashes, aka America's last winless FBS team, did not lose their 18th straight game. The bad news is that it's only because they didn't play. Now they kick off Week 11 early with the first of four straight midweek games to end the season. It starts with a visit from fellow Ohioans Ohio, followed by a trip to fellow Ohioans My Hammy of Ohio, a visit from fellow Ohioans Akronmonious and then a trip to Buffalo, which isn't in Ohio, but I'm pretty sure Ohio eats more Buffalo wings than any other state, so it feels like it is.

Brett Favre Funding U also managed to escape its open date without a loss ahead of hosting Marshall this weekend. The Olden Eagles are already eyeing their potential Pillow Fight of the Year of the Century in their season finale to Bottom 10 Waiting Lister Troy Bolton State. Actually, they're already eyeing the weekend after that, when the season is finally over.

Speaking of the Waiting List, that's where the Minors were just two weeks ago, but after back-to-back Pillow Fight losses to Fa-la-la-la-la La-la-la-Tech and Meh-dle Tennessee, they have jumped up off the bench outside and burst into the front door like me when the buffet hostess finally says, "McGee, party of one!" Now they will play in unprecedented Pillow Fight Three-peat against ... yeah, like that hostess, we're going to make you wait a minute.

Our old friends the Minuetmen also spent part of this fall on the Waiting List, but they answered the call of duty by following up their non-FBS win over Jack Wagner by getting housed by another Waiting List member, a fellow 2-7 squad out of the S-E-C, Miss Sus Hippie State. Now the Mess plays last week's Coveted Fifth Spot winner Liberty. It's always a weird headspace for a group of Revolutionary War soldiers to try to defeat Liberty.

The Tigers tumble down The Hill from the fancy-schmancy Coaches Poll top 10 into the Coveted Fifth Spot after losing to #goacc mid-packer Louisville. We were on the fence about whether to put Death Valley or Happy Valley into this slot, but our minds were made up after downing a bottle of refreshing water that had been winged at our heads from the Clemson student section.

Clemson fans threw debris onto the field after they were unhappy with a call.



Louisville scored on the very next play. pic.twitter.com/AI6SBYmRrM — ESPN (@espn) November 3, 2024

I can hear the lobby conversation now. "Hey, Clemson, did y'all really just lose to Louisville and land in the Coveted Fifth Spot?" "Hey, FSU, did y'all really just lose by 24 points to North Carolina and is the only team you've beaten really Cal?" Then they both grab up their briefcases and head into the courtroom to explain why they are too good for the ACC.

The Buttermakers lost the B1G Bottom 10 Bowl presented by Rust-eze, falling to Northworstern in overtime. Now they finish the year with three of four games against top 10 teams in Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana. In related news, sources tell Bottom 10 JortsCenter that Purdue's legendary engineering department is trying to invent one of those Tony Stark time machine thingies so they can fast forward to winter.

The New Owls have flown back into these standings after following up their first-ever win as an FBS program with their seventh-ever loss as an FBS program. Now they hit the road for their first-ever Pillow Fight of the Week, a matchup with border rival UTEPid. Told you we'd get to it.

If the Bottom 10 were a series "Game of Thrones" memes, this is where we'd see a photo of Boromir talking and giant white letters that read "ONE DOES NOT SIMPLY GET SMOKED 59-21 BY ONE-WIN UAB AND NOT END UP IN THE BOTTOM 10." OK, sure, let's go on and do it ...

Working on this week's #Bottom10 and, heads up northeastern Oklahoma... pic.twitter.com/7VUfH88njv — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 5, 2024

My OG Bottom 10 champs are back! The Panthers keep racking up moral victories. Their only actual victories came back-to-back in September over Chattanooga and Vanderbilt. So, if you're scoring at home, and we are, Georgia State beat Vandy, who beat Bama, who has been ranked No. 1 and who beat Georgia, who has been ranked No. 1 and who beat Texas, who has been ranked No. 1. I almost printed this paragraph out on Georgia State stationery and nailed it to the door of the College Football Playoff selection committee meeting room at the Gaylord Texan, like Martin Luther at the Castle Church.

Waiting List: FA (not I) U, Akronmonious, Meh-dle Tennessee, WhyOMGing?, You A Bee?, Whew Mexico State, Temple of Doom, Utaw State, Charlotte 3-and-6ers, assistant coaches impersonating volcanos.