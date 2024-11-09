Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo will not play in Saturday's game against UCF, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Skattebo, who has rushed for 1,001 yards and a touchdown this season, has a severe shoulder sprain, sources told ESPN. He leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards, averaging 175.6 yards per game, and has two receiving TDs as well.

The senior became the first Arizona State player since 2015 to have more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game during the Sun Devils' 42-21 victory over Oklahoma State last Saturday.

247 Sports first reported that Skattebo would not play Saturday.