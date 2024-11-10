Open Extended Reactions

Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, who helped build the program from scratch and led its transition from the FCS to FBS this season, stepped down on Sunday, the school announced.

Bohannon had a 72-38 record in his 10th season. The Owls are 1-8 this season after a 43-35 loss in two overtimes at UTEP on Saturday.

"Coach Brian Bohannon informed me this morning that he has decided to step down as our head football coach," KSU athletic director Milton Overton said in a statement. "I want to express my sincere appreciation to Coach Bohannon and his family for their dedication to Kennesaw State University and our football program over the past 11 years.

"Coach Bohannon led Kennesaw State into the football era, poured his heart and soul into this program, and represented our university with the highest standards of professionalism and character."

Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks will serve as interim coach in the Owls' final three games.

An FCS startup team in 2015, the Owls won their first game and went 6-5 in their initial season. Kennesaw State won eight games in its second campaign and had a 34-7 record from 2017 to 2019, winning two Big South Conference championships along the way.

The Owls' 48-15 record over their first five seasons is the best record by an FCS startup, and they're the only FCS team to have three straight seasons with at least 11 wins in their first five years of competition.

After moving to the FBS level as a member of Conference USA this season, the Owls have been largely outmanned. Their only victory was a 27-24 upset of previously unbeaten Liberty on Oct. 23.

It was the first time in 23 years -- and only the sixth such occurrence in the AP poll era since 1936 -- that a team with an 0-5 or worse record knocked off an opponent with a 5-0 record or better.

Kennesaw State ended Liberty's 18-game win streak in the regular season and conference championship games, which was the longest streak in the FBS.

Bohannon was a two-time Big South Conference Coach of the Year and was named the FCS national coach of the year in 2017 by the American Football Coaches Association.