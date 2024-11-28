Open Extended Reactions

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson guard Trent Howard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee at practice this week, coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound fifth-year graduate has been a backup much of the season, but he had to step into a starter's role due to injuries along Clemson's offensive line.

"My heart breaks for him," Swinney said.

Howard came in on the second snap in a 24-20 win at Pitt two games ago when lineman Elyjah Thurmon was hurt on the first play. Thurmon had an ankle injury that required surgery and will not return this season.

Howard got his fourth career start in a blowout victory against The Citadel last Saturday and was in line for another start against No. 16 South Carolina if injured starter Marcus Tate was unable to go after missing the past three games.

Howard was listed as a backup at both right and left guard on this week's depth chart.

The Tigers (9-2) face the rival Gamecocks (8-3) on Saturday.